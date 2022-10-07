Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
spectrumnews1.com
80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland hikes ticket prices ahead of Disney's 100-year anniversary
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Company prepares for its 100th anniversary, the price to celebrate at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has increased. A year after hiking prices, the admission price to visit Disney's Anaheim theme parks is going up, this time by as much as 9% on the highest-demand days.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD Board approves rescheduling of ‘optional’ instructional days
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved an adjustment to this year's academic calender, shifting four optional instructional days designed to help recoup learning lost during the pandemic to winter and spring break periods. The district had originally sprinkled the optional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
The environmental consequences of LEDs
LOS ANGELES — LEDs or light-emitting diodes are much more energy efficient than traditional lighting sources and require less than 25% of the energy consumed by incandescent bulbs, but over the last two decades they have had a devastating impact on the night sky. Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Martinez resists resignation calls, takes ‘leave of absence’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez, who is facing a torrent of criticism and calls for her resignation over racially charged remarks she made in a recorded conversation last year, announced Tuesday she is taking a “leave of absence” from the council.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
spectrumnews1.com
Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor's race
Los Angeles (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for Los Angeles mayor, is mounting what might become the city’s largest-ever voter-turnout operation to try to defeat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who could be the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most-populous city. Caruso...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Nury Martinez attacked Bonin, Gascón in racially charged comments from 2021
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez apologized Sunday for attacking colleague Mike Bonin and other elected officials in racially charged language during a conversation in October 2021. "In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me...
spectrumnews1.com
Eric Kay gets 22 years in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Wednesday, dropping 4.7 cents to $6.311, its seventh consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 18.3 cents...
spectrumnews1.com
Jury selection begins in rape trial of actor Danny Masterson
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires...
Comments / 0