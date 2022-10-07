ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland hikes ticket prices ahead of Disney's 100-year anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Company prepares for its 100th anniversary, the price to celebrate at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has increased. A year after hiking prices, the admission price to visit Disney's Anaheim theme parks is going up, this time by as much as 9% on the highest-demand days.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD Board approves rescheduling of ‘optional’ instructional days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved an adjustment to this year's academic calender, shifting four optional instructional days designed to help recoup learning lost during the pandemic to winter and spring break periods. The district had originally sprinkled the optional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The environmental consequences of LEDs

LOS ANGELES — LEDs or light-emitting diodes are much more energy efficient than traditional lighting sources and require less than 25% of the energy consumed by incandescent bulbs, but over the last two decades they have had a devastating impact on the night sky. Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor's race

Los Angeles (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for Los Angeles mayor, is mounting what might become the city’s largest-ever voter-turnout operation to try to defeat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who could be the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most-populous city. Caruso...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Jury selection begins in rape trial of actor Danny Masterson

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires...
