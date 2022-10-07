Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Spring Street Bar & Grill is back open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring Street Bar & Grill was a staple in Louisville for more than 30 years. It closed in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week.
Wave 3
Fangtastic Home Run Halloween coming to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Ghouls and goblins will soon be descending on Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory for the 7th annual Home Run Halloween. The event takes place Saturday, October 22 and everyone is encouraged to come in costume. While supplies last, all kids who attend will receive a mini-bat.
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Wave 3
Catching up with bartender who won Louisville cocktail competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro hosted a big competition to find a cocktail to officially name “The Louisville.”. Judges wanted more than just a great tasting drink; they wanted a story to go along with it. WAVE News spoke with SC Baker, the bartender at Expo Bar who...
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
Wave 3
Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season. Radial, an online shopping commerce center located on Trade Port Drive in Louisville, announced 3,380 jobs will be available in anticipation for peak holiday shopping, according to a release. Louisville residents will...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Wave 3
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
WHAS 11
Louisville residents concerned by young thieves
A child steals from a family's front porch in the Portland neighborhood in broad daylight. The family said this isn't the first time this has happened.
wdrb.com
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition
An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Wave 3
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Wave 3
TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Wave 3
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
