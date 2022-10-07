ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Cars
City
River, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Society
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season. Radial, an online shopping commerce center located on Trade Port Drive in Louisville, announced 3,380 jobs will be available in anticipation for peak holiday shopping, according to a release. Louisville residents will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yum#Ohio River#Hot Wheels#Kfc Yum Center#Bark#Animal Care Society
Wave 3

9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
KFC
WOMI Owensboro

Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition

An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
WHAS11

Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy