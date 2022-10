Richard Lyman Greenawalt, 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1939, in Rimersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman and Dorothy Greenawalt. Richard graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he was a veteran of...

EAST BRADY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO