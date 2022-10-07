My guess is that there are some people who have seen more Alabama-Tennessee football games than I have. I also would guess that is a relatively small number. As a student in 1964 I was in Knoxville in the end zone. Bama quarterback Joe Namath had suffered a knee injury the previous week against North Carolina State and there was some doubt as to whether he would play against the Vols. Steve Sloan started the game, but my enduring memory is when Namath – distinctive then for his white shoes – trotted out for what would be limited duty. The feeling was electric.

