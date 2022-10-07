Read full article on original website
Sights, sounds from Alabama's Tuesday practice of Tennessee week
Alabama returned to the practice field on Tuesday following its Week 6 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide practiced in full pads for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. Alabama, ranked No. 3 nationally, will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday,...
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Tennessee's Week Seven Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
The Third Saturday in October has arrived. Not only does the annual rivalry game between Tennessee and Alabama actually fall on the third Saturday in October this year, but it means as much as it has in years. Both teams enter undefeated and as a top 10 football team. Can...
Vols preparing for multiple Bama quarterbacks
Tennessee knows which quarterback it’s starting Saturday — that’d be Hendon Hooker — but the Vols don’t know who’s starting at quarterback for Alabama. Alabama might not know, either. It if does, it hasn’t told the public, and it darn sure hasn’t told Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
Nick Saban’s Alabama Is 15-0 Vs. Tennessee
My guess is that there are some people who have seen more Alabama-Tennessee football games than I have. I also would guess that is a relatively small number. As a student in 1964 I was in Knoxville in the end zone. Bama quarterback Joe Namath had suffered a knee injury the previous week against North Carolina State and there was some doubt as to whether he would play against the Vols. Steve Sloan started the game, but my enduring memory is when Namath – distinctive then for his white shoes – trotted out for what would be limited duty. The feeling was electric.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Nick Saban Turnover Message Received By Jordan Battle
When Alabama Coach Nick Saban spent considerable time discussing the poor turnover margin (-6, 121st in the nation, 12th in the Southeastern Conference) Monday, no reporter in the room thought that we and our readers were the only ones who could get the message. There was another captive audience. “That’s...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Milo’s opening new location in Clanton, to open in 20 Midtown Birmingham next year
Milo’s Hamburgers will open its newest location in Clanton on Thursday. It’s the Alabama burger chain’s 24th location, located just off Interstate 65 at exit 205. And given Clanton’s reputation as Alabama’s stop for peaches, Milo’s will debut a scratch-made peach pie unique to its Clanton menu.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
247Sports
