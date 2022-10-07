Read full article on original website
DATCP Secretary Romanski Joins Gov. Evers in Thanking Wisconsin’s Farmers
MADISON, Wis. – At this time of year, you don’t have to drive far in Wisconsin to see combines running in the fields, tractors moving equipment, and trucks hauling grain. Wisconsin farmers are working from sunrise to long past sunset to harvest their crops and prepare their farms for winter. During this busy time, it is fitting that we all share our appreciation to farmers. On National Farmers Day, October 12, 2022, please join us in thanking Wisconsin farmers.
New Online Resource Highlights Wisconsin Farmers Leading on Conservation
Producing milk, corn, soybeans and the many other foods people depend on while protecting the environment is challenging. But Wisconsin farmers are used to problem-solving; they have been doing it for generations. A new online resource (nature.org/WIFarmersLead) tells the stories of five Wisconsin farm families who have joined with other...
Cement Shortage Means Frustration In Buchanan
BUCHANAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some Buchanan residents will be without a driveway or paved road for longer than expected. “It’s very difficult some days to get in and get out,” said homeowner Dan Schuh said. Construction on the roads and sidewalks has been delayed, and the Town...
