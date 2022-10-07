Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
X-Men fan theory attempts to solve the franchise’s timeline issues with one line from ‘Logan’
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series of films, and while the latter continued to tread water up until very recently, the franchise’s own faults compared to the now-gargantuan MCU had long foreshadowed its extinction. After all, who would want to follow a franchise whose last entry was The New Mutants?
This amazing ‘Houe of the Dragon’ moment between Viserys and Daemon was improvised
Just when we thought we had heaped every sort of praise imaginable on House of the Dragon and all the things it gets brilliantly right, the director for the latest eighth episode has revealed that an incredibly poignant moment between Matt Smith’s Daemon and Paddy Considine’s Viserys was improvised by the former.
‘Deadpool 3’ delay means Ryan Reynolds will now be tying a notable MCU record
Just when you thought the release date domino effect was finally beginning to settle down after two and a half years of constant uncertainty, Marvel Studios made a number of changes to its upcoming schedule. Blade was unsurprisingly pushed back, and so was Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars, but at least Deadpool 3 got off pretty lightly.
Streaming crowds will never tire of a game-changing blockbuster that altered cinema forever
There are very few blockbusters in the history of cinema that can justifiably be called true game-changers that left the industry in an entirely different place than when they found it. As chance would have it, though, we got a pair of them in 2008, and they were both comic book adaptations – with The Dark Knight and Iron Man changing the trajectory of modern Hollywood.
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
An remarkably soulless actioner that wasted a raft of A-list talent comes out of the shadows on Netflix
In theory, gathering together a top team of talent on either side of the camera should be more than enough to elevate even the flimsiest or formulaic projects above mediocrity by sheer strength of will alone, but that was far from the case when it came to 2017’s insipid action thriller Unlocked.
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ delay establishes an interesting pattern for the superhero team’s big-screen adaptations
As quickly as we got all those juicy titles and release details for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase five and six projects, a number of them got delayed. This includes the long-awaited and hopefully finally watchable Fantastic Four reboot. As irritating as that is, Marvel fans have observed a...
‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror
Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen
Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought. Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made...
‘Armor Wars’ admirers are surprisingly against a Marvel fan favorite making a comic-accurate return
As soon as it was announced that Marvel Studios had pulled Armor Wars from the Disney Plus schedule to refit the project into a feature film, the wheels of speculation instantly began turning. After all, it would be a tall order to imagine Robert Downey Jr. returning for a TV...
We finally have our first look at Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in ‘Madame Web’
Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney have finally been seen on the set of Madame Web, with it potentially confirming who Sweeney will be playing following intense speculation. Spotted filming in New York City, Sweeney and Johnson were seen exiting a subway in an apparent panic with Sweeney sporting an incredibly noticeable wig. A police officer can be seen nearby them in one still, with the scene likely about an incident in New York. Which is obviously unheard of in a superhero movie.
The opening scene of ‘Halloween’ is still ‘seared’ into the mind of this franchise star
John Carpenter’s 1978 genre masterpiece Halloween is renowned as one of the most beloved horror classics in cinematic history. And while Carpenter’s slasher masterpiece has reached this status for several reasons, it’s hard to deny that the bone-chilling opening sequence, in which a young Michael Myers makes his first kill, is the driving force behind a lot of people’s fears. As it turns out, this unsettling opener still strikes fear into Halloween Ends star Andi Matichak.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
