Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
X-Men fan theory attempts to solve the franchise’s timeline issues with one line from ‘Logan’

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series of films, and while the latter continued to tread water up until very recently, the franchise’s own faults compared to the now-gargantuan MCU had long foreshadowed its extinction. After all, who would want to follow a franchise whose last entry was The New Mutants?
‘Deadpool 3’ delay means Ryan Reynolds will now be tying a notable MCU record

Just when you thought the release date domino effect was finally beginning to settle down after two and a half years of constant uncertainty, Marvel Studios made a number of changes to its upcoming schedule. Blade was unsurprisingly pushed back, and so was Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars, but at least Deadpool 3 got off pretty lightly.
Streaming crowds will never tire of a game-changing blockbuster that altered cinema forever

There are very few blockbusters in the history of cinema that can justifiably be called true game-changers that left the industry in an entirely different place than when they found it. As chance would have it, though, we got a pair of them in 2008, and they were both comic book adaptations – with The Dark Knight and Iron Man changing the trajectory of modern Hollywood.
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future

As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror

Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
We finally have our first look at Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in ‘Madame Web’

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney have finally been seen on the set of Madame Web, with it potentially confirming who Sweeney will be playing following intense speculation. Spotted filming in New York City, Sweeney and Johnson were seen exiting a subway in an apparent panic with Sweeney sporting an incredibly noticeable wig. A police officer can be seen nearby them in one still, with the scene likely about an incident in New York. Which is obviously unheard of in a superhero movie.
The opening scene of ‘Halloween’ is still ‘seared’ into the mind of this franchise star

John Carpenter’s 1978 genre masterpiece Halloween is renowned as one of the most beloved horror classics in cinematic history. And while Carpenter’s slasher masterpiece has reached this status for several reasons, it’s hard to deny that the bone-chilling opening sequence, in which a young Michael Myers makes his first kill, is the driving force behind a lot of people’s fears. As it turns out, this unsettling opener still strikes fear into Halloween Ends star Andi Matichak.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
