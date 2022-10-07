Read full article on original website
'Chicago PD' Actress Tracy Spiridakos Teases 'Big Episode' After Halstead's Exit
After last week’s game-changing episode of Chicago PD, which saw longtime character Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) exit the series, fans might be wondering what’s in store for his on-screen wife, Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. The actress took to her Instagram profile to tease...
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks At Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto’s Funeral
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently made the trek to Memphis to pay their respects to late rap artist Lotta Cash Desto, who was gunned down in a triple shooting in Houston in September. While attending the rapper’s funeral, which took place this past Saturday (Oct. 8) in Desto’s hometown, Uzi spoke on their relationship with the rising star, as well as the impact her passing has had on them.More from VIBE.comJT Defends Lil Uzi Vert's Belly Button PiercingLil Uzi Vert Calls Girlfriend JT Their "Future Baby Momma"Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto Shot And Killed In Houston “I ain’t even gon’ lie,...
