Largely favorable fall weather continues across much of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, dry, warmer weather is overspreading the region following the weekend cold snap, promoting corn and soybean harvesting efforts. However, drought continues to expand and intensify over the western half of the Corn Belt. On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails, with abnormal warmth over the northern...
Mostly dry weather has Wisconsin’s harvest moving along
A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin farmers to continue harvesting and some fall tillage. USDA reporters say 97% of corn is in the dent stage with 85% mature. The corn-for-grain harvest is now 7% finished, and corn silage is 77% finished, each a day off average. Ninety-two percent of the...
Helping at Harvest
Missouri Soybeans is providing harvest lunches at elevators in each of its seven districts. Outreach and Education Director Baily Asberry says it’s a matter of feeding farmers and staying in touch. On many matters Missouri Soybeans is the grower’s voice. The harvest lunch at elevators is a chance for the organization to hear from farmers about issues and the checkoff.
53% of Missouri corn, 22% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 53% of the Missouri corn crop has been harvested, near the five-year average pace. Soybeans are 22% harvested in the state, with 88% dropping leaves. Forty-nine percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent. The state’s cotton harvest has reached 14% completion, behind the average pace of 24%....
Voter Guide asks Ohio candidates, officials about ag issues
The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association has created a voter guide to give grain farmers perspective from candidates and elected officials ahead of the upcoming election. OCWGA President Ben Klick says each candidate was asked a set of questions on ag issues in the inaugural voter guide. “We had...
Michigan’s dairy checkoff up for vote
Michigan dairy farmers have until Friday to vote on the Dairy Promotion Referendum. For every 100 pounds of milk produced, dairy farmers currently give 15 cents toward promotional and educational activities, 10 cents of which stays in the state. United Dairy Industry of Michigan chair Corby Werth tells Brownfield assessments...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Madison County commercial poultry flock. The farm, located in Northwest Arkansas, is one of the state’s top chicken and turkey production counties. This is the first detection of HPAI in a commercial operation since 2015. The detected virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause increased mortality in flocks. The same strain has been confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.
Hilmar Dairy breaks ground on cheese, whey protein plant in Southwest Kansas
One of the world’s largest cheese companies is investing $600 million in a state-of-the-art dairy processing plant that will create additional markets for Kansas dairy farmers. Hilmar recently broke ground on a cheese and whey protein processing facility in Dodge City and Kansas Dairy CEO Janet Bailey says the...
