Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
Police: Cash stolen from State College Skills machine
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say stole from a Skills machine. On Sept. 30, police say the picture man and woman were involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township
CHESWICK, Pa. — Over 100 people are helping in a search effort for a woman reported missing out of Frazer Township. According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11. Harbison’s daughter has made multiple attempts to contact her before requesting a welfare check, officials said....
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
State Police Calls: Stolen Vehicle, Xbox; Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the following calls:. A 40-year-old Brookville man reported the theft of a $250 Xbox One, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police. The theft is still under investigation. Domestic Dispute Involving a Child. Pennsylvania State Police say they...
Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County. Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She...
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store
A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
