Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Police: Cash stolen from State College Skills machine

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say stole from a Skills machine. On Sept. 30, police say the picture man and woman were involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
State Police Calls: Stolen Vehicle, Xbox; Domestic Dispute

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the following calls:. A 40-year-old Brookville man reported the theft of a $250 Xbox One, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police. The theft is still under investigation. Domestic Dispute Involving a Child. Pennsylvania State Police say they...
Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
