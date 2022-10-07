Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clearfield Fall Festival underway this weekend: includes pumpkin run, car show
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks around the area are encouraged to come check out the annual Clearfield Fall Festival on Saturday. The festival will feature fun for everyone on Oct. 8 in downtown Clearfield. The day starts off with the 11th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/5K walk at 7 a.m., which requires a $20 admission […]
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8tv.com
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Way Fruit Farm’s craft show, other weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Another weekend is here and the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has more festive activities for you to enjoy. Way Fruit Farm will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Starting Friday, starting at 3 […]
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: ‘Barktoberfest’ Continues Today at Cousin Basils; Sunday’s Specials – Turkey, Pork Chops
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – “Barktoberfest” continues today, Sunday, October 9, at Cousin Basils!. The event will run on Sunday from noon until 6:00 p.m. Leashed dogs are welcome for a free “pup cup,” but dogs are not required!. There will be craft beer flights, fall...
Clearfield County bridge dedication to honor former PennDOT worker
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield held a bridge dedication ceremony to honor a Clearfield native PennDOT worker who was killed while working. Gerald Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked on the systematic technique […]
Another man accused of luring ‘teen’ by social media group in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man is under arrest after a local social media group called the police, accusing him of trying to lure a 15-year-old to meet him at the park. Court documents show 36-year-old Todd D Guldenschuh, of Ligonier in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 after police were called […]
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJAC TV
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DEP Awards Clearfield County $219k to Reduce Water Pollution in Montgomery Creek
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today awarded $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations to restore the health of local watersheds around the state by reducing water pollution. “Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health...
State College
Shentel Looking to Compete with Comcast in State College Market
A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
Centre County Commissioners cancel November meeting
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Centre County commissioners are canceling one of their November meetings. The Monday, Nov. 8 meeting was scheduled to take place, but as that date is election day they have decided to cancel. Regularly scheduled meetings will resume on Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
Comments / 0