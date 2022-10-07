Read full article on original website
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
Is Your Vehicle Ready For Another Minnesota Winter?
I certainly don't want to bum anyone out but Winter is coming and having your vehicle dependable in frigid temps can make the Winer go by a bit easier. Cars have come a long way in the last few decades. With most all cars using fuel injection, those cold winter starts aren't nearly as iffy. Jumper cables used to get a real workout back in the day.
Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Tuesday. Thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours before moving east of the area. A few of these storms may be severe, with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds. Much cooler temperatures will follow the front...
This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
Waite Park Car Wash Transforming into a “Tunnel of Terror”
Tommy's Express Car Wash in St. Cloud is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror at the end of October. It's all the fun of a haunted house without having to leave the comfort of your car. Plus your car will be squeaky clean at the end of the experience. For...
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Why Do People Tie White Grocery Bags To Their Mirrors & What Does It Mean?
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
2 Good Reasons Sky Gazers of Minnesota Can Look Up This Weekend
Growing up more northern Minnesota, in the country I have always had a special interest in looking up at the sky. Anywhere from sunrise to sunset and beyond I will look up at the sky, especially when I know there are extra sights to be seen at night. This weekend there will be two reasons to stop and take a break to look up.
22 Powerball Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Over 30 Years
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular lottery game with the first-ever drawing held on April 22nd, 1992. Just 15 states participated in the game at the beginning, including Minnesota. Today 48 U.S. lotteries offer the game to residents.
Clean Up Day Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph. For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area. For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday...
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
wjon.com
Granite City Pet Hospital Pland New Location in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South. The...
Do You Have Forgotten Money Waiting For You In Minnesota?
With the holiday season, well on its way (it is almost mid-October) many people's thoughts start to turn toward gifts and what you can and can't afford to give this year. Let's face it, with the cost of goods going up, up, and up and wages for employees holding steady this year might be a year where you don't see as much under the tree. That is unless you have some 'forgotten' money hanging around.
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
