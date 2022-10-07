ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

53% of Missouri corn, 22% of soybeans harvested

The USDA says 53% of the Missouri corn crop has been harvested, near the five-year average pace. Soybeans are 22% harvested in the state, with 88% dropping leaves. Forty-nine percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent. The state’s cotton harvest has reached 14% completion, behind the average pace of 24%....
MISSOURI STATE
Wisconsin’s Ag Secretary says the international market is key to dairy

Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski discusses international trade, building new export markets, and the importance of the World Dairy Expo to the state with Brownfield’s Larry Lee. Wisconsin Secretary Randy Romanski at World Dairy Expo with Brownfield’s Larry Lee. …
WISCONSIN STATE
Hilmar Dairy breaks ground on cheese, whey protein plant in Southwest Kansas

One of the world’s largest cheese companies is investing $600 million in a state-of-the-art dairy processing plant that will create additional markets for Kansas dairy farmers. Hilmar recently broke ground on a cheese and whey protein processing facility in Dodge City and Kansas Dairy CEO Janet Bailey says the...
DODGE CITY, KS
Largely favorable fall weather continues across much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, dry, warmer weather is overspreading the region following the weekend cold snap, promoting corn and soybean harvesting efforts. However, drought continues to expand and intensify over the western half of the Corn Belt. On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails, with abnormal warmth over the northern...
TEXAS STATE
Helping at Harvest

Missouri Soybeans is providing harvest lunches at elevators in each of its seven districts. Outreach and Education Director Baily Asberry says it’s a matter of feeding farmers and staying in touch. On many matters Missouri Soybeans is the grower’s voice. The harvest lunch at elevators is a chance for the organization to hear from farmers about issues and the checkoff.
MISSOURI STATE
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Madison County commercial poultry flock. The farm, located in Northwest Arkansas, is one of the state’s top chicken and turkey production counties. This is the first detection of HPAI in a commercial operation since 2015. The detected virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause increased mortality in flocks. The same strain has been confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.
MADISON COUNTY, AR

