The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Madison County commercial poultry flock. The farm, located in Northwest Arkansas, is one of the state’s top chicken and turkey production counties. This is the first detection of HPAI in a commercial operation since 2015. The detected virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause increased mortality in flocks. The same strain has been confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.

MADISON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO