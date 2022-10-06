A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:

FAIRVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO