Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
A Colleyville-based homebuilder is marking its expansion into Arlington and Waxahachie with a new office space. Graham Hart Home Builder opened its office at 1109 Glade Road, moving from its existing space next door, the company announced last week. The stand-alone, 5,123-square-foot office was designed in much the style of...
American Airlines to open exclusive 600-room, $250 million hotel in Dallas
The employee-only 'hospitality complex' will be built on a 300-acre corporate campus the Dallas-based air carrier is constructing in Fort Worth.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
Game Changer: West Oak Cliff Area Plan Could Put Residents in Zoning Driver’s Seat
Dallas is finally paying attention to West Oak Cliff. The City Plan Commission last month unanimously approved the West Oak Cliff Area Plan — a guide to drive new development while protecting current residents. It actually does a lot more than that. For example, it encourages accessory dwelling units...
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
After Years of Following The City’s Rules, Elm Thicket/Northpark Proves it is Worth Saving
“The secret to success is constancy of purpose.”. It has been more than a year since I wrote a column for CandysDirt.com concerning my and my neighbor’s efforts to save the history and maintain the character of the Elm Thicket/Northpark (ETNP) neighborhood. ETNP is one of several historic freedmen’s communities in Dallas.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
dallasexpress.com
Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport
A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend
It's great to be a sports fan in the state of Texas after a weekend of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys winning.
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
keranews.org
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust
Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth
Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7. In Oklahoma, she is facing 12 counts...
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
keranews.org
Balch Springs families struggle to find a home — more than a month after floods hit North Texas
About 15 families from the Spring Oaks apartment complex called a Comfort Inn and Suites home more than a month after the flood. But the money for hotel rooms is running out. Lisa Gager spent the past month in a small hotel room on the fourth floor of the hotel. The city of Balch Springs paid for the first week at the hotel. Sharing Life paid for the second. Then Catholic Charities paid for 30 days.
dallasexpress.com
Crime: Which Dallas Districts Have ‘Losing Records’
If District 13 were a pro sports team, and Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis was the team’s coach, she’d surely have a losing record, metaphorically speaking. Over the past nine months of crime, District 13 had the worst track record of the 14 City of Dallas districts. Each month,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas-Fire Rescue Truck Shortage at Breaking Point
Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) recently informed the City that the latter’s plan to rent badly-needed fire trucks has not fully addressed Dallas’ critical firetruck shortage as one of two truck rentals recently delivered to DFR has already broken down. The Dallas Express previously reported on DFR’s firetruck shortage and...
