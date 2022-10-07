Read full article on original website
2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway
(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
Missouri Receives $95 Million to Support Small Businesses
Missouri has received nearly $27 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the Small Business Credit Initiative. This is the first of three disbursements that Missouri will receive, with a total of $95 million which will be deployed through the Missouri Technology Corporation. The money will provide funding...
Graceland University Ranked #1 Nursing Program in Iowa
LAMONI,IA – Graceland University’s nursing program was ranked the number one program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. The organization assessed thirty-three nursing programs in the state, identifying schools that support students through licensure and beyond, and evaluating them on NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, average program length, educational partnerships and more.
PSC Approves Evergy For Securitization For Extraordinary Costs From 2021 Winter Storm Uri
The Missouri Public Service Commission has authorized a financing order which allows Evergy Missouri West to issue securitized utility tariff bonds for qualified extraordinary costs that resulted from the February 2021 winter weather event known as “Winter Storm Uri”. Winter Storm Uri drew unseasonably cold temperatures to Missouri,...
Advisors in Rural Missouri Schools Help to Boost College Enrollment by at least 7.5%
(MISSOURINET) – College and career counselors are in some rural Missouri school districts to help high school students find their passion in life and make a roadmap to get there. The state launched the effort last year and since then, the college enrollment rates among the participating schools have...
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Iowa Republican Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Photo by Iowa Public Radio. (Radio Iowa) Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (CHAY-nee) in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Turn MO National Guard Into Its Own State Agency
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will be deciding five ballot questions in November. One of those would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency. Currently it’s part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, sponsored the measure that became Amendment 5. He says making the National Guard its own state agency would create a proper chain of command:
Four Hurt In St. Joe Shooting Saturday
Authorities in St. Joseph say four people were the victim of a shooting late Saturday, but all injuries were non-life threatening. Police say four males in their late-teens were leaving a location on Illinois Avenue at about 11:50 P.M. Saturday when a vehicle drove up to the location and shots were fired.
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Anna Carrol Thompson
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment for 87-year-old Anna Carrol Thompson of St. Joseph will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Faucett Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at Sparta United Methodist Church to follow. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Harris Lingerfelt
The family of 82-year-old Harris Lingerfelt of St. Joseph will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
