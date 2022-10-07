City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy

Read full article on original website
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and actually kept a couple. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Texas highway renamed after late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
A section of Highway 3 in Houston was dedicated on Saturday to Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020. State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) and state Rep. Christina Morales (D) held a ceremony alongside Guillen’s family to reveal signage for the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
KWTX
Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash. The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road. Police said the drivers of...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
fox44news.com
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
