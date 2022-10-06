Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that steals the memory and cognitive function of older adults in the community. In Texas alone, over 400,000 people over 65 are impacted by this disease. For years, Alzheimer’s disease has baffled researchers who struggle to find effective treatments and early detection methods. However, recent medical findings provide hope for families with elders who have the disease.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO