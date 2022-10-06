Read full article on original website
Related
TXDOT Human Billboards Remind Travelers to Stay Alert
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is on a mission to remind people to stay alert whether they are driving, walking, running, or cycling to their destinations. TXDOT is using human billboards to remind travelers of all transportation modes to stay alert. Fort Worth sidewalks, for example, recently hosted people carrying billboards with messages about pedestrian safety.
Childhood Obesity Grows in Texas
Childhood obesity is “one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century,” according to the World Health Organization, and it has become a grave problem here in Texas. Texas has the eighth-highest rate of childhood obesity in the United States, with 20.3% of children ages...
CEO Claire James’ Road to Success Shaped by Family
Claire James is the founder and CEO of the North Texas-based company Brava Team, a full-service brokerage firm that works as a manufacturer representative for customers trying to get their products into Costco. It also has clients whose products are already in Costco but need support to continue scaling their...
Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer
Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
History of the Red River Showdown
The Red River Showdown traces its history back to 1900, before Oklahoma was recognized as an official state. In the first game, Texas won 28 to 2. Every year on the second Saturday in October, Okies and Texans gather in the historic Cotton Bowl to face defeat or experience triumph.
Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award
Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
Big Tex’s State Fair Birthday Celebration
On Tuesday, the Texas State Fair celebrated Big Tex’s 70th birthday by presenting him with a massive birthday cake. The cake was four-and-a-half by six feet long and it reportedly fed around 700 people. The first two thousand attendees got free cookies as well. There were many other activities...
New Methods for Early Alzheimer’s Detection
Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that steals the memory and cognitive function of older adults in the community. In Texas alone, over 400,000 people over 65 are impacted by this disease. For years, Alzheimer’s disease has baffled researchers who struggle to find effective treatments and early detection methods. However, recent medical findings provide hope for families with elders who have the disease.
