What a Difference Underground Detention Makes
City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
Construction to improve intersection of U.S. Hwy 80, SH 205, FM 148 and replace bridge in Terrell to begin Oct. 10
TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 10 at US 80/SH 205 and FM 148 in Terrell. There will be various daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work on replacing a bridge and improving the intersection.
Largest Budget Ever Unanimously Approved by Dallas City Council
In an open letter published to Texas Metro News, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the $4.51 billion budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget, the largest ever budget for the city. Johnson shared that the budget received a unanimous vote of 15-0 from the city council. The last time a...
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Game Changer: West Oak Cliff Area Plan Could Put Residents in Zoning Driver’s Seat
Dallas is finally paying attention to West Oak Cliff. The City Plan Commission last month unanimously approved the West Oak Cliff Area Plan — a guide to drive new development while protecting current residents. It actually does a lot more than that. For example, it encourages accessory dwelling units...
Argyle navigating railroad crossing closures
Union Pacific is performing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks through Argyle, and that includes closures of three roads at Hwy 377. The work began Wednesday and will run through the weekend, according to the town of Argyle. Old Justin Road and Harpole Road should be reopened on or before Saturday, and Crawford Road will close after the other roads are reopened. The Crawford work should be done by Monday, if not Sunday. After the work is completed at a crossing, it will remain closed for a brief time as crews smooth the transition with asphalt, according to the town.
Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues
The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
TXDOT Human Billboards Remind Travelers to Stay Alert
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is on a mission to remind people to stay alert whether they are driving, walking, running, or cycling to their destinations. TXDOT is using human billboards to remind travelers of all transportation modes to stay alert. Fort Worth sidewalks, for example, recently hosted people carrying billboards with messages about pedestrian safety.
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake
Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Dallas City Council to Consider Development of Hensley Field
The Dallas City Council will hear plans for developing a former naval air station, potentially leading to the creation of a new mixed-use community. The plan, developed by city staff and Austin-based McCann Adams Studio, proposes to develop the air station into commercial real estate, including office buildings, restaurants, stores, and residential housing.
Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King
Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
Crime: Which Dallas Districts Have ‘Losing Records’
If District 13 were a pro sports team, and Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis was the team’s coach, she’d surely have a losing record, metaphorically speaking. Over the past nine months of crime, District 13 had the worst track record of the 14 City of Dallas districts. Each month,...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
A Colleyville-based homebuilder is marking its expansion into Arlington and Waxahachie with a new office space. Graham Hart Home Builder opened its office at 1109 Glade Road, moving from its existing space next door, the company announced last week. The stand-alone, 5,123-square-foot office was designed in much the style of...
