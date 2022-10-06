ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Election Spotlight: Texas Attorney General Race

The race for Texas Attorney General is between the incumbent, Republican Ken Paxton, who is seeking a third four-year term, and Democrat Rochelle Garza, who secured her party’s nomination after navigating a field of four other candidates in a hotly contested primary. As part of our coverage of the...
TEXAS STATE
CEO Claire James’ Road to Success Shaped by Family

Claire James is the founder and CEO of the North Texas-based company Brava Team, a full-service brokerage firm that works as a manufacturer representative for customers trying to get their products into Costco. It also has clients whose products are already in Costco but need support to continue scaling their...
DALLAS, TX
Experts Predict Texas Rent Drop

Over the course of the past two years, rent has gone up in regions of North Texas and the rest of the country. However, a real estate expert who spoke with NBC 5 said these prices could flatten in upcoming months. Jay Parsons, the Head of Economics & Industry Principals...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer

Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Childhood Obesity Grows in Texas

Childhood obesity is “one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century,” according to the World Health Organization, and it has become a grave problem here in Texas. Texas has the eighth-highest rate of childhood obesity in the United States, with 20.3% of children ages...
TEXAS STATE
TXDOT Human Billboards Remind Travelers to Stay Alert

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is on a mission to remind people to stay alert whether they are driving, walking, running, or cycling to their destinations. TXDOT is using human billboards to remind travelers of all transportation modes to stay alert. Fort Worth sidewalks, for example, recently hosted people carrying billboards with messages about pedestrian safety.
TEXAS STATE
Big Tex’s State Fair Birthday Celebration

On Tuesday, the Texas State Fair celebrated Big Tex’s 70th birthday by presenting him with a massive birthday cake. The cake was four-and-a-half by six feet long and it reportedly fed around 700 people. The first two thousand attendees got free cookies as well. There were many other activities...
TEXAS STATE
Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award

Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
New Methods for Early Alzheimer’s Detection

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that steals the memory and cognitive function of older adults in the community. In Texas alone, over 400,000 people over 65 are impacted by this disease. For years, Alzheimer’s disease has baffled researchers who struggle to find effective treatments and early detection methods. However, recent medical findings provide hope for families with elders who have the disease.
DALLAS, TX

