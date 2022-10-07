Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend
The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
977rocks.com
“Ghouls For Good” To Hand Out Costumes For Halloween
A local organization is continuing their efforts to help give kids in need free Halloween costumes. The Butler County Young Professionals have been organizing the “Ghouls for Good” program for the last six years, and this fall the group is visiting Cranberry with the costume distribution for the second year.
977rocks.com
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
977rocks.com
Concordia Offering Grief Support Groups
Those who are experiencing the loss of someone close to them are invited to attend a gathering in Cabot later this week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free 90 minute Grief Support Groups beginning at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through November 16th at the Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments. This...
977rocks.com
Mars Confirms Data Leaked Online In Cybersecurity Attack
The Mars Area School Board is providing tools to assist administrators with the ongoing investigation into a cyber security incident last month. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members approved the extension of an agreement with consultant company Arete as well as the purchase of software called SentinelOne at a cost not to exceed $40,000 annually.
977rocks.com
Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85
The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
977rocks.com
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
977rocks.com
BASA’s Board Moves Forward With Sale To PA American Water
The Butler Area Sewer Authority took a major step this morning in approving the multi-million dollar sale to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. The five board members of the authority voted unanimously to move forward with the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the authority. This is...
977rocks.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
977rocks.com
SRU’s Hall receives state honor/KC wins MNF match-up with rival Raiders
Slippery Rock University’s Juwon Hall was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Special Teams Player of the Week Monday. Hall compiled 154 all-purpose yards in The Rock’s 31-17 win over Mercyhurst Saturday. He ran the opening kick-off of the game 97-yards for a touchdown, and later caught a receiving touchdown. Slippery Rock will host Gannon this Saturday at 1pm. The Rock enters the game 5-1. Gannon is also 5-1, but are 3-0 in PSAC-West play at tied for first place with IUP.
