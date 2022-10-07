Slippery Rock University’s Juwon Hall was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Special Teams Player of the Week Monday. Hall compiled 154 all-purpose yards in The Rock’s 31-17 win over Mercyhurst Saturday. He ran the opening kick-off of the game 97-yards for a touchdown, and later caught a receiving touchdown. Slippery Rock will host Gannon this Saturday at 1pm. The Rock enters the game 5-1. Gannon is also 5-1, but are 3-0 in PSAC-West play at tied for first place with IUP.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO