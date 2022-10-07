ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills down starters Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox vs. Steelers

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are down a few surprising players against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott joined his weekly Friday segment with the team’s radio partner, WGR-550. There, the coach officially ruled safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox out on Sunday.

Throughout the week, both Poyer (ribs) and Knox (foot/hamstring) did not practice.

The surprises come by at looking at the injuries through the scope of Buffalo’s last game.

In Week 4, the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens. Helping in a big way during the 23-20 comeback win was Poyer. He came down with a crucial late interception.

Poyer did appear to be in pain, but he wrote it off after the game by saying he just knocked the wind out of himself.

It’s unclear when Knox was injured. He was checked out by trainers in the first half against the Ravens, but returned to the game and played in 75 percent of the Bills’ snaps on offense.

Later on on Friday the team will release their full injury report for Week 5. Bills Wire will provide that as information is made available.

