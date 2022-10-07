Read full article on original website
Alleged drunk driver in deadly East Beltline crash charged with assaulting corrections officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash back in September was back in court Tuesday and now faces an additional charge. 20-year-old Brian Parks is already charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death after...
ABA Journal
Judicial candidate faces charges after video shows him swinging belt at girlfriend
A judicial candidate in Michigan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after an office worker recorded him removing his belt and swinging it multiple times toward his girlfriend while in his Muskegon, Michigan, apartment. Jason Kolkema was charged after the office worker posted the video on Facebook and then...
Teen shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 17-year-old showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, Oct. 11, police said. The boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WWMT
Trial begins: Jury selection for South Haven woman accused of shooting and killing a man
PAW PAW, Mich. — Jury selection for a 24-year old South Haven woman facing open murder charges starts on Tuesday at the Van Buren County Courthouse. Tiah Sutton is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Shondell Newell after a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Michigan State Police investigated reported freeway shooting
Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
WWMTCw
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
wgvunews.org
Stolen Kia used in robbery Sunday night
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 7pm Sunday evening, a “younger male suspect in a winter coat” ran up to a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she unloaded groceries into the car. Authorities say...
Grand Rapids police seek passenger in driver’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police believe that a driver was shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a passenger in her vehicle. Grand Rapids police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and 44th Street SE. Police found a deceased woman...
Muskegon man fatally shot woman because she wouldn’t tell the truth, court records say
MUSKEGON, MI – An alleged verbal dispute among family members is being described by police as the motive that led to the shooting death of Ashley C. Ridge. The verbal altercation turned deadly after a Muskegon man shot his family member because he felt she wasn’t being truthful with him, court records show.
Montcalm County man dyes hair and beard after raising money to honor heroes
TRUFANT, Mich. — Imagine walking down the beverage aisle at Meijer or Walmart in search of your favorite pop and coming across a man with more color in his hair and his beard than there is in a rainbow. On Saturday, Oct. 8 that man was Doug Pickel. He's...
michiganradio.org
Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence
A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
WWMTCw
Woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent family dispute with a 60-year-old man. Thursday night: Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The shooting happened on Ray Street, near East Laketon Avenue, around 2:46 p.m., according to Muskegon Police Department. Officers...
Wyoming store owner says shop cat stolen, wants answers
WYOMING, Mich. — Tracy DuBois was helping a customer at his store, South West Truck and Auto in Wyoming, last month while his store cat, Boots, was outside the door, waiting to come back inside. "I took care of the customer, and I looked, and she wasn't there," said...
