Muskegon, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
wgvunews.org

Stolen Kia used in robbery Sunday night

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 7pm Sunday evening, a “younger male suspect in a winter coat” ran up to a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she unloaded groceries into the car. Authorities say...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganradio.org

Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence

A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent family dispute with a 60-year-old man. Thursday night: Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The shooting happened on Ray Street, near East Laketon Avenue, around 2:46 p.m., according to Muskegon Police Department. Officers...
