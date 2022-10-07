ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, others for Steelers game

By Nick Veronica
 5 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be shorthanded once again this Sunday, with injuries taking two more starters out of the lineup.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions last week to increase his league-leading total to four, will miss the game with a rib injury. Tight end Dawson Knox with also be held out with foot and hamstring injuries.

Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Coach Sean McDermott also ruled out receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, who are both dealing with ankle injures. Cornerback Christian Benford remains out after breaking his hand.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he has not yet been ruled out for the game. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol but has not yet been ruled out, either.

Poyer missed the Bills’ Week 3 game against Miami with a foot injury. McDermott wouldn’t specify Poyer’s current injury but said, “generally, ribs and soreness in that area.”

Poyer was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance against Baltimore, and was even offered $1 million if he goes on to break the league’s modern interception record.

With fellow starting safety Micah Hyde (neck) already out for the season, the Bills will be without both starters this week against Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will make his first career start.

Bills to face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett making 1st start in Buffalo

The Bills were also without Poyer and Hyde in Week 3, when they suffered their only loss of the season to Miami, 21-19. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin started that game, with Hamlin earning the start last week while Poyer returned.

The Bills have more than a dozen players on the injury report this week. A full list of game statuses will be released following Friday’s practice. The Bills are favored in the game by 14 points, making the Steelers bigger underdogs than they’ve been in any game in the Super Bowl era.

