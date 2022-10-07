Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors decided fine Draymond Green rather than suspending the forward for his punch of teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice, coach Steve Kerr announced.
Comments / 0