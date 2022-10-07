ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State celebrates 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State

BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State. "You walk away at halftime, you feel really good, you walk away at the end, you have to look at the whole and I think for us to keep them at six, disappointed we didn't score more in the second half but I know we were still able to move the ball," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "I think we grew situationally today."
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

First-time candidate running unopposed for state house seat

Eric Matthews is in an unusual position this election cycle. The first-time candidate is all but guaranteed to win his race. Matthews is the Democratic candidate running for House District 66, a legislative district bordered by Durston Road and West Babcock Street that includes a chunk of downtown Bozeman. His victory in November is assured for a few different reasons.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy