Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State celebrates 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State
BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State. "You walk away at halftime, you feel really good, you walk away at the end, you have to look at the whole and I think for us to keep them at six, disappointed we didn't score more in the second half but I know we were still able to move the ball," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "I think we grew situationally today."
Fairfield Sun Times
Declutter USA founded by Bozeman's Mason Scurry helping turn trash into treasure
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It all began when Mason Scurry was driving around Bozeman bored last summer, looking for something to do. That's when he passed Rethink Thrift which was overflowing with donations. "There's lots of good stuff that people that people want to get rid of, what if I just...
Fairfield Sun Times
First-time candidate running unopposed for state house seat
Eric Matthews is in an unusual position this election cycle. The first-time candidate is all but guaranteed to win his race. Matthews is the Democratic candidate running for House District 66, a legislative district bordered by Durston Road and West Babcock Street that includes a chunk of downtown Bozeman. His victory in November is assured for a few different reasons.
