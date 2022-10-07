ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFRQu_0iQArrDp00

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Natchez convenience store

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8. The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl Recap

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl brought thousands of people to the Natchez Bluff for a weekend of music, food, and entertainment. Saturday featured performances by Bonneville, Jamell Richardson, Dorothy Moore, Ceelo Green, and Patti Labelle. Friday night was headlined by Kool & The Gang. We caught up with performers […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WJTV 12

Woman charged with murder after body found in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing a murder charge after another woman’s body was found in Laurel. A report led to the discovery of the woman’s body in the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Wednesday, October 5. The coroner estimated she had died six months to a year ago. Laurel police didn’t […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city. According to the body camera footage, it appears officers don’t blame him. “It […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#Hong Kong#World Record#Linus Business#Sotheby#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man charged after trying to crash car with kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call in Orange Mound on Saturday, October 8. Records indicate that prior to this incident, it all started when the victim agreed to give her niece’s boyfriend a ride to the store. James Daniels has been charged with four counts of aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting, other charges

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)-Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with armed robbery of a business, homicide, and aggravated assault. According to Officer Sam Brown, 37-year-old Robert Anderson is charged with armed robbery of Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road. Brown said Anderson is also charged with homicide in the death of 27-year-old Carrie Flemming. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Bicyclist dies in crash with car in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9. The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Fire damages Jones County home, storage buildings

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A fire damaged a home in Jones County on Monday, October 10. Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Franklin Shows Road. By the time firefighters had arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtook additional structures on the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy