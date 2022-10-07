ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview Even More Bonkers Than Expected, MAGA Twitter Excited

By Robert Longfellow
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5HOW_0iQArVzx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CttHo_0iQArVzx00

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Kanye West is spiraling, and we say that with all due respect. The self-proclaiming genius and proxy for White Supremacy was interviewed by FOX News’ racist host Tucker Carlson , and the results were even zanier and crazier than anyone who has been paying attention could have expected.

TMZ first reported that Ye had landed in Los Angeles straight from Paris and made a beeline for Carlson’s office. The interview was of course to discuss the White Lives Matter shirt that he claims has him at a loss for the adverse reactions it spawned. Also, Adidas recently said it was putting its partnership with Yeezy under review, which got him extra despite his original claims that he wanted out of that deal sooner than later anyway.

You don’t need to watch FOX News, nor should you, but clips of the interview have started to trickle out and quotables that include far-fetched facts, non-linear tangents and head-scratching hot takes abound.

For example, Ye invoked Lizzo when saying that the media wants people to be overweight.

Still a pro-lifer, he’s sure to use totally made-up facts to justify his stance.

He also is still riding for Trump for reasons that include that he “made Ivanka.”

Twitter is already having a field day gathering Ye by his Sunken Place couture hoodie.

We’ve compiled some of the best and most quizzical reactions for archival purposes. Note how the MAGA crowd with the small flags are making sure to big up their Black guy. But seriously, y’all still rocking with this guy?

The post Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview Even More Bonkers Than Expected, MAGA Twitter Excited appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

1. Sure they did.

2. LOL. Not the type of guy you want co-signing you.

3.

4. Birds of a feather…

5. Kind of obvious who is on Ye’s (MAGA, small flag) side.

6. MAGA Pride is real.

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts

Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, unveiled his newest collection for his fashion brand Yeezy, in Paris, France earlier today. But that’s not what has the internet buzzing. Kanye, while launching his ninth season of Yeezy attire, pulled up with a surprise showcase in Paris. According to reports, before the display, he gave a quick speech while wearing a shirt with the words ‘White Lives Matter’ written on the back. On the front of the shirt, there was a picture of the Pope.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Jason Whitlock
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Brigitte Gabriel
Person
Donald Trump
K97.5

The Rap Girlies Are Beefing!

  What happened to all of us just getting along?! Cardi B and JT from the City Girls shared some intense words with each other on Twitter. They shaded each other from number one singles, not charting, and alleged ghost writing claims! Check out the back and forth between these two and let me know […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy