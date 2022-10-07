ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Hill

Kim Jong Un mimics Vladimir Putin — and Joe Biden looks away

How can President Biden talk about “Armageddon” in Ukraine after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin boasts of Russia’s nuclear strength without also mentioning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threats to use nuclear weapons? That question does not seem to have come up while John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, carefully qualified Biden’s comment…
News Channel Nebraska

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
Action News Jax

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
