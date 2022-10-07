ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

underdogdynasty.com

UAB Demolishes MTSU In 2022 Homecoming Game

Both of the C-USA sides in this matchup were looking to rebound after losses last week. However, it was the UAB Blazers who improved their record while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were unable to get much done. The final score ended up 41-14 as the Blazers picked up yet another home win.
MURFREESBORO, TN
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama

Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

EP 1: ‘Real Talk’ with Dee Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Episode one of CBS 42 sports anchor Dee Jackson’s podcast ‘Real Talk’ is here, as he sat down with CBS senior writer Dennis Dodd. The two had a conversation regarding the Alabama vs Texas A&M game, as well as the encounter between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

1 killed in Midfield shooting

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
MIDFIELD, AL

