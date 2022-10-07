Read full article on original website
UAB Demolishes MTSU In 2022 Homecoming Game
Both of the C-USA sides in this matchup were looking to rebound after losses last week. However, it was the UAB Blazers who improved their record while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were unable to get much done. The final score ended up 41-14 as the Blazers picked up yet another home win.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama
Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
Joel Klatt credits Alabama because the Tide won 'essentially a prize fight with 1 hand tied behind their back'
Joel Klatt is aware of all of the mistakes Alabama suffered on Saturday in its narrow win over Texas A&M. But regardless of the turnovers and missed field goals, the Crimson Tide prevailed. “Overall sloppiness, and I think Nick Saban realized it was going to be going that way,” Klatt...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher feud takes a turn: Awkward man hug alert
It’s game day in Tuscaloosa. Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. Face to face. Live and in person. Both coaches say their feud is behind them. The Awkward Man Hug watch has officially begun. R E L A T E D: Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s...
EP 1: ‘Real Talk’ with Dee Jackson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Episode one of CBS 42 sports anchor Dee Jackson’s podcast ‘Real Talk’ is here, as he sat down with CBS senior writer Dennis Dodd. The two had a conversation regarding the Alabama vs Texas A&M game, as well as the encounter between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State […]
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Becky Satterfield, Ashley McMakin, Birmingham & more featured on PBS “How She Rolls” Show
Satterfield’s Becky Satterfield show you step by step instructions on how she lovingly makes biscuits for her restaurant and friends? Or how to create the owner of Ashley Mac’s pimento cheese?. You can see all this and more on the latest episode of “How She Rolls”, a PBS...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
1 killed in Midfield shooting
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
