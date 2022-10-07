Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Automated Low-Code Workflows Key to Supply Chain Resilience
"Disruption" is probably the first word that comes to mind when thinking about the current supply chain conditions. The two years of the COVID-19 pandemic required resilience and flexibility, and these attributes are still needed as markets meet the challenge of "returning to normal." The post-pandemic increase in demand, high...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Why Shop Floor Tech is Critical to Supply Chain Planning
Two years into the pandemic era, manufacturers continue to struggle with massive disruptions to supply chains. The causes run the gamut, from lingering COVID-19 shutdowns and labor shortages, to a scarcity of semiconductors and other critical parts, to transportation bottlenecks and more. Perhaps the only thing these supply chain disruptions have in common is that most of them originate outside a particular company’s factory environment, leaving plant managers struggling for ways to cope with factors largely outside of their control.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Data-Savvy Organizations More Profitable, Resilient, Innovative
The most data-savvy companies are increasing profits by 9.5%, are 2.9 times more likely to beat the competition to market and are twice as likely to exceed financial expectations, according to new Splunk data. “Data-driven innovation gives you a massive edge,” says Ammar Maraqa, chief strategy officer, Splunk. “Organizations that...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Automation Solves Back-Office Delivery Delays
Amid the grind to meet consumer expectations by promptly delivering packages and oversized shipments, delivery teams collect various forms of documentation to ensure transparency between the sender and receiver. But for anyone who’s tracked shipments by manually entering delivery information into lengthy spreadsheets and programs, it’s no secret that documenting bills of lading (BOL), delivery slips, invoices and other clearance paperwork is one of the most tedious, time-consuming tasks.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
4 Key Benefits of Same-Day Delivery
Now more than ever, keeping tabs on consumer behavior is a top priority. With so many options available for delivery within the day and even within the hour, the call for retailers to offer same-day delivery is needed to stay competitive with other options currently available at consumers' fingertips. The same-day delivery services global market is set to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion by the end of this year at a compound annual growth rate of just over 25%. This data indicates that if retailers are not currently offering same-day delivery services now, they are definitely planning on doing so in the near future to maintain a competitive edge.
