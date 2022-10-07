Now more than ever, keeping tabs on consumer behavior is a top priority. With so many options available for delivery within the day and even within the hour, the call for retailers to offer same-day delivery is needed to stay competitive with other options currently available at consumers' fingertips. The same-day delivery services global market is set to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion by the end of this year at a compound annual growth rate of just over 25%. This data indicates that if retailers are not currently offering same-day delivery services now, they are definitely planning on doing so in the near future to maintain a competitive edge.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO