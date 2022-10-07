ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Jordan Poole Fight

Would you believe me if I told you Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are friendly?. Of course you would. Green and Beverley are known for being two of the NBA’s best pests, getting under their opponents skin with good defense and jawing back and forth with anyone that will play along. They’re cut from the same cloth, that’s why it isn’t all that surprising to hear the two have become friendly off the court — with Beverley serving as a guest on Green’s podcast just hours before the Warriors star punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE

