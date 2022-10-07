Unfortunately, your iPhone won't take care of your jetlag. If you are a frequent traveler, you likely need to change the time on your iPhone quite often. If you are crossing to other parts of the world, this would also likely involve switching time zones and dates. Luckily, the iPhone can take care of all this for you if you have the necessary settings enabled. But you can also manually change the time on your iPhone too.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO