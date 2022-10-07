Read full article on original website
Android Authority
A password-free future comes to Android and Chrome from today
Passkeys are a more secure alternative to the good old password. And you can try it out today. Google has announced that passkeys are available to developers on Android and Chrome. You’ll need the Play Services beta and Chrome Canary to try this out. A stable release will follow...
Android Authority
Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The two phones couldn't be more different. Google finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphones after months of leaks and teasers, mainly by Google itself. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are iterative updates this time, but that’s not bad for a company that’s been quite inconsistent with its devices. You get the expected upgrades to the processing package and key improvements across the board, with the Pixel 7 Pro standing out as the phone to get if you want it all.
Android Authority
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
Android Authority
Account handles are coming to all YouTube users very soon
YouTube is bringing account handles to all users starting this week. YouTube hopes that the handles will increase audience reach and visibility. Some users will get to choose their handles before everyone else. Taking a cue from the likes of TikTok, Twitter, and other places around the internet, YouTube is...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 Pro's 5x zoom betrays Google's portrait photography
The Google Pixel 7 series is here, and with that comes the tantalizing prospect of getting our hands on the next notch-up in smartphone photography. Excited? I am, but there are some reservations over here. While Google is sticking to a familiar camera hardware setup, a new 5x optical zoom...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're split over trusting a Google VPN service
It turns out that "no" was the most popular answer. Google offers a VPN service to higher-tier Google One subscribers, dubbed VPN for Google One. But the company has since brought the service to Pixel 7 series owners as well. That got us wondering whether you’d actually trust a Google...
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
Android Authority
Samsung's One UI design is getting stale
Android has changed a lot in recent years, but One UI looks pretty much the same. When Google dropped Android 12 in 2021, it drastically overhauled the way the operating system looks and feels. Material You made Android 12 more adaptable to the user’s taste while also making the system more uniform. This change ended over three years of Android looking pretty much the same from generation to generation.
Android Authority
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Google might have a winner with the Pixel 7 series
Almost nine out of 10 polled readers think the Pixel 7 series is hot property. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here after months of waiting, and the phones look like iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Authority
What to do if your phone battery is swollen
As amazing as modern smartphone technology is getting, batteries still rely on chemical reactions. This means these units are prone to some issues, one being battery swelling. It’s not a common issue for most, but the topic pops up from time to time. Apple, Samsung, and even Google devices have had problems with this in the past. It’s not only an annoyance, but a swollen phone battery can get dangerous. This is why today we’re showing you what to do if your phone battery is swollen.
Android Authority
Hey Google, a $350 smartwatch deserves more than 3 years of software updates
Samsung is beating Google at its own game. After years of rumors and leaks, Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel Watch earlier this week. However, the company left out one key detail during the presentation — how long it will support its first-ever Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for us, Google’s own product documentation website goes into more detail. Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch will get three years of guaranteed software updates, up until October 2025 (Pixel 7 handsets will see a further two years of security updates too).
Android Authority
Save $130 on this irresistible Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bundle
Plenty of other Samsung smartwatches are cut price thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Usually, we’d recommend you hold off for one of the big sales days to purchase a smartwatch. Black Friday comes to mind. However, this week, you may want to think twice. Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access sale, slashing the prices of Samsung’s latest smartwatches in the process.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🕹️ Google's still playing games
Google's stepping up its cloud gaming efforts without Stadia, and more on the Fat Bear Week scandal that rocked the internet. 🌅 Good day, and happy midweek! If you stand on the tips of your toes, you can see the weekend peeking over the horizon. That’s not actually true, but it makes for a great stretch.
Android Authority
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Android Authority
How to change the time, date & time zone on your iPhone
Unfortunately, your iPhone won't take care of your jetlag. If you are a frequent traveler, you likely need to change the time on your iPhone quite often. If you are crossing to other parts of the world, this would also likely involve switching time zones and dates. Luckily, the iPhone can take care of all this for you if you have the necessary settings enabled. But you can also manually change the time on your iPhone too.
Android Authority
Meta finally unveils the Quest Pro and its hefty price tag
Meta has announced the Quest Pro. The new headset will bring a number of upgrades compared to the Quest 2. It’s scheduled to be released on October 25 for $1,499. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially revealed its new premium mixed reality headset — the Meta Quest Pro. The headset aimed at workers and gamers alike will sell for a whopping $1,499.
Android Authority
How to check mobile data usage on an iPhone
Check to see if you're nearing your monthly limit. In an ideal world, everyone would be on an unlimited internet data plan. But unfortunately, either through lack of affordability or lack of availability, many people are stuck with a monthly data cap on their phone internet usage. This means keeping careful tabs on your monthly phone usage to ensure you don’t use up your allocation of gigabytes before the month is up. Here’s how to check your mobile data usage on an iPhone.
