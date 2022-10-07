Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. The start of the meeting was delayed as protesters shouted for Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to leave the room, while police offices scurried at the edge of the crowd, waving futilely for protesters to sit down. “Resign now,” the protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. “This meeting cannot start. This house is out of order.” “Get out!”
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum Tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet" On much of San Francisco Bay, the same event would produce about a five...
