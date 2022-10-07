ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced

SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle

BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters

HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
NASH COUNTY, NC

