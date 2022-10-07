Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
jocoreport.com
Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced
SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
10 displaced by fire at North Carolina apartment complex
10 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle
BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
'Put the dog on a leash': Pit bull severely injures Rocky Mount couple, police officer bit in thigh
An officer shot the dog with her duty weapon after being bitten, Rocky Mount PD confirms.
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartments; crime scene tape surrounds part of playground
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded part of a playground after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived, they found...
Driver standing beside I-95 after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Girl wounded by gunfire when several shots fired into Scotland Neck home, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was airlifted to a North Carolina hospital after she was shot while in a bedroom at her grandparents’ home in a Halifax County town Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the...
jocoreport.com
Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters
HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
jocoreport.com
Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
cbs17
Woman, man busted after neighbors complain about drugs sold at Raeford home
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford. On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
