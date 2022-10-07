Read full article on original website
Related
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
Health Care — Biden takes action on federal marijuana convictions
The teaser trailer for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros. Movie” just dropped and it already has fans divided over some of the moviemaking decisions. Today in health, President Biden announced he will be pardoning all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession and will also look into rescheduling the drug altogether. Plus: the CDC will no longer report daily COVID numbers.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce
The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023
Many Social Security retirees also claim Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65.
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
activebeat.com
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Patients face barriers to routine care as doctors warn of ripple effects from broad abortion bans
Patients seeking drugs to treat everything from arthritis to acne at Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in the dozen-plus states with near-total abortion bans must show extra documentation to prove that they’re not using the drugs to end a pregnancy, the companies confirmed to POLITICO. Those who can’t are, in some cases, being turned away.
RELATED PEOPLE
moneytalksnews.com
You Now Can Preview Medicare Health and Drug Plans for 2023
Medicare open enrollment is on the way, and you now can preview next year’s health and drug plans at the official website. During this period, Medicare beneficiaries can choose a new Medicare Part D drug plan or a new Medicare Advantage plan. Beneficiaries can also use this period to switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa.
Prop. 29 would stiffen requirements for California dialysis clinics. It's also political extortion
A union has been trying unsuccessfully for years to organize workers at the largest dialysis companies, DaVita and Fresenius, columnist George Skelton writes.
Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano
Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
seniorresource.com
How Much Does A Nursing Home Cost In Ohio?
If you’re searching for a nursing home in Ohio, then start here!. For seniors who are in need of full-time health and personal care, a nursing home may be the perfect option. It’s estimated that over 1.3 million people in the US currently reside in nursing homes and that number could double by 2030. If you or a loved one have decided that it’s time to transition to this type of care, it can be useful to know what to expect. So, here is everything you need to know about the cost of nursing homes in Ohio!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toni Says: Are Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans the same?
What is the difference between a “Medicare Supplement” and a “Medicare Advantage PPO” plan? I am turning 65 and I am being bombarded with marketing material. Friends have told me that a Medicare Advantage PPO plan is the same as a Medicare Supplement because both have a network of doctors to pick from. My retiree employer medical plan now has a Medicare Advantage PPO plan, and I am concerned. If a medically catastrophic incident happens, will the medical providers I am now seeing accept this Medicare Advantage.
MedicalXpress
Study gauges positive impacts of Medicare on low-income adults
Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on October 4 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Rishi Wadhera, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, U.S., and colleagues.
campussafetymagazine.com
3 Groups Call for DOJ to Investigate Threats, Attacks on Transgender Medical Care Providers
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association are urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the recent spate of false claims, threats, and attacks against medical providers that treat transgender adolescents and young adults. In a letter sent Monday to U.S....
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The United States of Care
Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS seeks comment on first healthcare provider directory
CMS is seeking public input on a relatively new concept for the agency: a directory containing information on healthcare providers and services, dubbed the "National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services." A request for information was sent out this week. The agency's view is that healthcare directories can potentially serve...
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19, And Ambulatory Care, Veterans Had Access to Primary Care and Were Satisfied with It
Many aspects of healthcare were altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but early on in the outbreak, ambulatory care received relatively little research attention. During the onset of the pandemic, researchers profiled the ambulatory care experience, specifically the availability and satisfaction, of veterans. To collect quantitative and qualitative information from patients seeing their primary care physician between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, they used a semi-structured telephone interview. About 40 veterans were selected at random from a single large urban Veterans Health Administration VHA medical center. To characterize veterans’ views on their access to and satisfaction with primary care at VHA and non-VHA sources, the interview guide used 56 closed and open-ended questions. They also investigated how the pandemic affected veterans’ daily lives. For the quantitative data, they used descriptive statistics, and for the qualitative data, they used a matrix analysis of direct quotes. More appointments were kept by veterans than were originally planned (mean 2.6, SD 2.2), with a shift toward telephone (mean 2.1, SD 2.2) and video (mean 1.5, SD 0.6) consultations. Around 27 people (67%) reported reduced access to care at the start of the pandemic, with 15 (56%) citing administrative barriers (“The phone would hang up on me”) and 9 (33%) citing a lack of provider availability (“They are not reaching out like they used to”). While most veterans (n=31, or 78%) were pleased with the care they received from the VHA (mean score 8.6 (SD 2.0 on a 0–10 scale)), 9 (or 23%) said they were less satisfied after the pandemic. Satisfaction ratings were higher (mean 9.5, SD 1.2) among the 6 (15%) veterans who saw non-VHA providers during the study period. Among the many psychosocial effects reported by veterans, they found a decline in mental health (n = 6; 15%), worry about the virus (n = 12; 30%), and withdrawal from social interaction (n = 8; 20%; “I stay inside and away from people”). The reported number of encounters is consistent with adequate access and satisfaction, but the comments about barriers to care suggest that improved approaches may be warranted to improve and sustain veteran perceptions of adequate access to and satisfaction with primary care during times of crisis.
Psychiatric Times
Medication Modification Equivalent for Virtual and In-Person Psychiatric Visits
Amal Mumtaz, MD, Aisha O. Adigun, MD, Rif S. El-Mallakh, MD. Mental health leads with 36% of all outpatient visits and 39% of all telehealth services. What effect does this have on psychiatric practice?. CLINICAL INSIGHTS. Over the past 3 years, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 has created disruption and...
Comments / 0