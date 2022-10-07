ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Hill

Health Care — Biden takes action on federal marijuana convictions

The teaser trailer for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros. Movie” just dropped and it already has fans divided over some of the moviemaking decisions. Today in health, President Biden announced he will be pardoning all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession and will also look into rescheduling the drug altogether. Plus: the CDC will no longer report daily COVID numbers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce

The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
moneytalksnews.com

You Now Can Preview Medicare Health and Drug Plans for 2023

Medicare open enrollment is on the way, and you now can preview next year’s health and drug plans at the official website. During this period, Medicare beneficiaries can choose a new Medicare Part D drug plan or a new Medicare Advantage plan. Beneficiaries can also use this period to switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa.
HEALTH
PYMNTS

Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano

Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
seniorresource.com

How Much Does A Nursing Home Cost In Ohio?

If you’re searching for a nursing home in Ohio, then start here!. For seniors who are in need of full-time health and personal care, a nursing home may be the perfect option. It’s estimated that over 1.3 million people in the US currently reside in nursing homes and that number could double by 2030. If you or a loved one have decided that it’s time to transition to this type of care, it can be useful to know what to expect. So, here is everything you need to know about the cost of nursing homes in Ohio!
OHIO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Toni Says: Are Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans the same?

What is the difference between a “Medicare Supplement” and a “Medicare Advantage PPO” plan? I am turning 65 and I am being bombarded with marketing material. Friends have told me that a Medicare Advantage PPO plan is the same as a Medicare Supplement because both have a network of doctors to pick from. My retiree employer medical plan now has a Medicare Advantage PPO plan, and I am concerned. If a medically catastrophic incident happens, will the medical providers I am now seeing accept this Medicare Advantage.
HEALTH INSURANCE
MedicalXpress

Study gauges positive impacts of Medicare on low-income adults

Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on October 4 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Rishi Wadhera, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, U.S., and colleagues.
HEALTH
healthpodcastnetwork.com

The United States of Care

Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS seeks comment on first healthcare provider directory

CMS is seeking public input on a relatively new concept for the agency: a directory containing information on healthcare providers and services, dubbed the "National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services." A request for information was sent out this week. The agency's view is that healthcare directories can potentially serve...
HEALTH SERVICES
physiciansweekly.com

COVID-19, And Ambulatory Care, Veterans Had Access to Primary Care and Were Satisfied with It

Many aspects of healthcare were altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but early on in the outbreak, ambulatory care received relatively little research attention. During the onset of the pandemic, researchers profiled the ambulatory care experience, specifically the availability and satisfaction, of veterans. To collect quantitative and qualitative information from patients seeing their primary care physician between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, they used a semi-structured telephone interview. About 40 veterans were selected at random from a single large urban Veterans Health Administration VHA medical center. To characterize veterans’ views on their access to and satisfaction with primary care at VHA and non-VHA sources, the interview guide used 56 closed and open-ended questions. They also investigated how the pandemic affected veterans’ daily lives. For the quantitative data, they used descriptive statistics, and for the qualitative data, they used a matrix analysis of direct quotes. More appointments were kept by veterans than were originally planned (mean 2.6, SD 2.2), with a shift toward telephone (mean 2.1, SD 2.2) and video (mean 1.5, SD 0.6) consultations. Around 27 people (67%) reported reduced access to care at the start of the pandemic, with 15 (56%) citing administrative barriers (“The phone would hang up on me”) and 9 (33%) citing a lack of provider availability (“They are not reaching out like they used to”). While most veterans (n=31, or 78%) were pleased with the care they received from the VHA (mean score 8.6 (SD 2.0 on a 0–10 scale)), 9 (or 23%) said they were less satisfied after the pandemic. Satisfaction ratings were higher (mean 9.5, SD 1.2) among the 6 (15%) veterans who saw non-VHA providers during the study period. Among the many psychosocial effects reported by veterans, they found a decline in mental health (n = 6; 15%), worry about the virus (n = 12; 30%), and withdrawal from social interaction (n = 8; 20%; “I stay inside and away from people”). The reported number of encounters is consistent with adequate access and satisfaction, but the comments about barriers to care suggest that improved approaches may be warranted to improve and sustain veteran perceptions of adequate access to and satisfaction with primary care during times of crisis.
HEALTH SERVICES

