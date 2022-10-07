Read full article on original website
Related
WNCY
DATCP Secretary Romanski Joins Gov. Evers in Thanking Wisconsin’s Farmers
MADISON, Wis. – At this time of year, you don’t have to drive far in Wisconsin to see combines running in the fields, tractors moving equipment, and trucks hauling grain. Wisconsin farmers are working from sunrise to long past sunset to harvest their crops and prepare their farms for winter. During this busy time, it is fitting that we all share our appreciation to farmers. On National Farmers Day, October 12, 2022, please join us in thanking Wisconsin farmers.
WNCY
New Online Resource Highlights Wisconsin Farmers Leading on Conservation
Producing milk, corn, soybeans and the many other foods people depend on while protecting the environment is challenging. But Wisconsin farmers are used to problem-solving; they have been doing it for generations. A new online resource (nature.org/WIFarmersLead) tells the stories of five Wisconsin farm families who have joined with other...
WNCY
Gov. Evers Announces $40 Million to Expand Access to High-Speed Internet Across Wisconsin
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) has approved the governor’s plans to allocate $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through the Capital Projects Fund to expedite Wisconsin’s efforts to expand access to high-speed internet across the state.
WNCY
Wisconsin DOH Defines Poll Worker Intimidation, Threats
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is telling voters what he considers intimidation or threatening as we inch closer to Election Day. The state’s Department of Justice on Friday said that verbal threats of violence, confronting voters or election officials while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms, brandishing or displaying firearms in an intimidating or threatening manner in or near a polling place, aggressively approaching voters’ cars or writing down license plate numbers, following voters to, from or within polling places, appearing to patrol or police the voting line while armed, engaging in disorderly behavior in or near a polling place, preventing access to a polling place by making threats or engaging in intimidating behavior all count as “unlawful intimidation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
DNR Warning For Drivers
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Wisconsin drivers need to be especially alert for deer this time of year. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer vehicle collisions peak between October and November, there were just over 16,500 deer crashes in 2021 down from the previous year. The best...
WNCY
Grow Dairy Product Sales with New Wisconsin Dairy Export Workshop
MADISON, WI – Learn how to set up and sustain a robust dairy export program with support from Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). Register now at WisCheeseMakers.org to join in WCMA’s Dairy Export Workshop, set for Tuesday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (CT), with options to join in-person in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin or online from anywhere in the world.
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
WNCY
Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah
FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N’ Save.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNCY
Cement Shortage Means Frustration In Buchanan
BUCHANAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some Buchanan residents will be without a driveway or paved road for longer than expected. “It’s very difficult some days to get in and get out,” said homeowner Dan Schuh said. Construction on the roads and sidewalks has been delayed, and the Town...
Comments / 0