MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is telling voters what he considers intimidation or threatening as we inch closer to Election Day. The state’s Department of Justice on Friday said that verbal threats of violence, confronting voters or election officials while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms, brandishing or displaying firearms in an intimidating or threatening manner in or near a polling place, aggressively approaching voters’ cars or writing down license plate numbers, following voters to, from or within polling places, appearing to patrol or police the voting line while armed, engaging in disorderly behavior in or near a polling place, preventing access to a polling place by making threats or engaging in intimidating behavior all count as “unlawful intimidation.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO