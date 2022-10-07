ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give parents a real choice on childcare

Mothers at Home Matter supports widening the options for childcare and freeing parents to spend on it as they see fit (Editorial, 9 October). Liz Truss’s campaign pledge to remove penalties for stay-at-home parents is a positive step, and we call for a level economic playing field so that any funds available to help with childcare should also be accessible for parents caring for their children at home.
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
The cost of remote work

Burning questions of our time. In the latest attempt to bring employees back to the office, some companies are letting employees work remotely—in exchange for a pay cut. As convenient as WFH can be—particularly for caregivers—there may be hidden downsides like fewer opportunities for promotions and raises or less visibility when special projects are assigned. While some employees feel these negative points make RTO preferable, others are fine with the potential career risks that come with remote work, believing the benefits far outweigh the cons.
Salary Story: I Learned Friends Aren’t A Good Enough Reason To Stay At A 60k Job

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Woman Gets Fired After Maternity Leave Because New Hire Got Paid Less

A Redditor's AITA post caused an uproar when he asked if he was in the wrong for firing a woman shortly after she returned from maternity leave. He provided a detailed blog post stating his reasons for doing so, which were heavily criticized by several users who concluded the short-sighted manager had actively discriminated against the woman despite his explanations for his choices.
Work-Location Flexibility Makes Women & Gen X Workers Happier Than Salary; Opposite is True for Men & Millennials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Work-location flexibility makes women and middle-aged Americans happier about their jobs when compared with compensation and benefits, a great boss, positive culture, and career-growth prospects, according to the 2022 Employee Sentiment Survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005291/en/ More than 30 percent of respondents say that their employer does not provide mental health resources (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers

Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
How to Stay on the Partner Track as a New Parent

As I finished writing this article, I was three weeks back from my fourth maternity leave at Morgan Lewis and a few weeks out from the start of a trial. I had three children before I made partner, and my fourth just five months ago. I took 18 weeks’ parental...
