Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
A wrecked Russian tank can be put in front of Moscow's embassy in Germany, court rules
One of the organizers said he hopes it "opens people's eyes and conveys the brutality and suffering of the victims."
Moscow announces 8 suspects arrested in bombing of Kerch Bridge linking Crimea and Russia
Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 231 of the invasion
Eight people detained in Russia over Crimea bridge attack; Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station loses off-site power again
