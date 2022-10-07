ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Orange Grove development district on Sorrento’s Tuesday agenda

Approve Minutes from the meeting of mayor and council taken Tuesday September 13, 2022. Public hearing to discuss Ordinance 22-09, an ordinance creating an economic development district within the Town of Sorrento, Louisiana to be named the “Orange Grove Economic Development DistricT. Vote on Ordinance 22-09 Adopt resolution for...
SORRENTO, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Reason No. 4 to vote for John DeFrances (and against James Moore): CHARACTER

School Board District 5 takes in nine (out of 69) voting precincts in north Ascension Parish, bounded to the west by Airline Hwy and Joe Sevario Road to the east. Election Day (November 8) is four weeks away with early voting from October 25-November 1 when incumbent, John DeFrances’ reelection bid faces one challenger, James Moore. Reason No. 4 (in our five-week countdown) to vote against James Moore (and, thus, for John DeFrances):
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school

--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Cf Industries#Real People#City Of Donaldsonville
brproud.com

Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

theadvocate.com

Husband and wife dentists hold ceremony for their practice

Z Dentistry held its ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at its office at 20377 Old Scenic Highway, Suite 206, Zachary. Z Dentistry is a family dental practice owned by husband-and-wife team dentists Jason and Anh Simms. It offers a wide array of dental services including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
GONZALES, LA

