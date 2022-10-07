Read full article on original website
P & Z to consider rezone of 826 acres owned by incoming commissioner
A. Approval or Denial of the Minutes of the September 14, 2022 Planning Commission Meeting. A. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration Lance Ferrel Angelle – North 1/2 of Lot 6 and a portion of Lot 7 (13116 Harold Rd, Gonzales, LA) B. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration LB & Associates, LLC...
Orange Grove development district on Sorrento’s Tuesday agenda
Approve Minutes from the meeting of mayor and council taken Tuesday September 13, 2022. Public hearing to discuss Ordinance 22-09, an ordinance creating an economic development district within the Town of Sorrento, Louisiana to be named the “Orange Grove Economic Development DistricT. Vote on Ordinance 22-09 Adopt resolution for...
Reason No. 4 to vote for John DeFrances (and against James Moore): CHARACTER
School Board District 5 takes in nine (out of 69) voting precincts in north Ascension Parish, bounded to the west by Airline Hwy and Joe Sevario Road to the east. Election Day (November 8) is four weeks away with early voting from October 25-November 1 when incumbent, John DeFrances’ reelection bid faces one challenger, James Moore. Reason No. 4 (in our five-week countdown) to vote against James Moore (and, thus, for John DeFrances):
Ascension Parish Council to discuss red dust problem at next meeting
ASCENSION PARISH – People living in parts of Ascension Parish are still having issues with red dust that blows around and covers neighborhoods. A parish councilman is now stepping in. Councilman Joel Robert proposed a resolution to find out what can be done about the dust problem. The resolution...
Ascension Parish invites senior citizens to upcoming luncheon, dance
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Senior citizens will have the opportunity to brush off their dancing shoes and show off their best moves at an upcoming event hosted by the Ascension Parish government. Locals are invited to enjoy great food, live music, and dancing at the Friday, October 21...
A company fell short of job goals that got it a tax break. Here's the penalty the parish wants.
A Geismar injection molding plant that fell short of the job and payroll goals that earned it a tax break should pay $2,500 and face more severe penalties in the future, Ascension Parish officials have said. That recommended penalty is about $133,700 less than, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon...
Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school
--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
Job Opportunity: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking applicants for Corrections Deputy roles, other positions
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is hiring, and due to an increasing need for more Corrections Deputies APSO is lifting one of its application requirements. The agency announced Monday (October 10) that interested individuals who live in contiguous parishes are no longer...
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
Husband and wife dentists hold ceremony for their practice
Z Dentistry held its ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at its office at 20377 Old Scenic Highway, Suite 206, Zachary. Z Dentistry is a family dental practice owned by husband-and-wife team dentists Jason and Anh Simms. It offers a wide array of dental services including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and...
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry
Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
