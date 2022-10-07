The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO