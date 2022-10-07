Read full article on original website
WSMV
Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
WSMV
Three people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
WSMV
Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
WSMV
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
WSMV
Clarksville PD searching for driver of car that crashed into pole
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a telephone pole, causing it to snap in half and block a portion of Peachers Mill Road on Sunday morning. Police were notified that a vehicle had rolled over on Peachers Mill Road north of...
WSMV
Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main...
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
WSMV
One person flown to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night when a vehicle driving south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and hit a person that was attempting to cross the street.
WSMV
Sparring session ends with one man shot inside Bellevue apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was hospitalized on Saturday night after his boxing partner shot him following a sparring session in West Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Quantel Williams was boxing with another man inside an apartment at Arrive Bellevue on Saturday night when the men considered allowing headshots.
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
