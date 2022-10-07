Read full article on original website
Related
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
Shreveport Is One of the NFL’s Greatest Quarterback Factories
The website beenverified.com did all the number crunching and their numbers prove what many of us have known all along. There just aren't many cities in America that can say they have put more quarterbacks in the National Football League than Shreveport has. In fact, when you consider that Shreveport...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
The Robinson Brings A Rocky Horror Experience To Shreveport
This October, Shreveport's Robinson Film Center is going to host one of the best experiences you can have during the Halloween season: an immersive shadow cast showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event will be on Friday, October 28th at 10pm, as part of The Robinson's Friday Night Freakout...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Chef to Prepare Spectacular Dish for Charity Event
This is going to be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Louisiana and a Shreveport chef is one of the amazing folks in the kitchen preparing a spectacular dish. This is a charity event with some of the proceeds going to a food bank in south Louisiana. When...
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Like Beer? You’ll Love Shreveport Brew. Here’s How to Get Tickets
If you've ever felt bad about drinking beer, I promise you, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, you'll be proud you did! Shreveport Brew is your chance to drink beer for not one, but two good causes! You can't make something like this up... Brew is a fundraiser for two of the coolest non-profits in Shreveport, the Red River Revel Arts Festival and Mudbug Madness!
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know the Planet of the Apes Franchise has a Shreveport Connection?
"Take your stinking paws off of me, you damned dirty ape!" That single line, uttered by Charlton Heston, has been described as one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history. The original 5 film Planet of the Apes series began in 1968 with the first film titled simply, Planet of the Apes.
Shreveport Celebrates National Night Out in Record Numbers
Shreveport participated in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday night with a record number of registered block parties across the city. National Night Out is an intitiative born out of the National Association of Town Watch, which was created in 1981 to:. to provide community watch groups the...
Big Party Planned This Weekend With Springhill Lumberjack Festival
In 1896, the Bodcaw Lumber Company opened up its sawmill operation with approximately fifty employees. Bodcaw also built twenty five homes for its sawmill workers in the area just west of the mill still referred to as "Sawmill Town." With the town's roots firmly planted in the timber industry of...
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances
The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
Shreveport’s Legendary Bear’s Just Dropped A New Menu
No joke, Bear's on Fairfield is Shreveport's best kept food secret...and we're tired of it. No, we're not tired of the food, it's too good to get tired of. We're absolutely tired of people no knowing about how good the kitchen is at Bear's. Let us add, its also super...
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away
When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson
The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
Tacos You Can Enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier for National Taco Day
Today Is One of My Favorite Days of the Year. National Taco Day lands on October 4th and it is perfect that it lands on Taco Tuesday. I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits,...
Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?
Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0