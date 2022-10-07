ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic

The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Like Beer? You’ll Love Shreveport Brew. Here’s How to Get Tickets

If you've ever felt bad about drinking beer, I promise you, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, you'll be proud you did! Shreveport Brew is your chance to drink beer for not one, but two good causes! You can't make something like this up... Brew is a fundraiser for two of the coolest non-profits in Shreveport, the Red River Revel Arts Festival and Mudbug Madness!
Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances

The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’

Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away

When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson

The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?

Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
