Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown:. ‘’With the pound remaining weak and government borrowing costs inching up again towards worrying levels, the UK government and the Bank of England have launched a two pronged attempt to calm markets. Policymakers and politicians are clearly nervous about seeing a repeat of the mini-financial crisis unleashed following the presentation of the Truss administration’s slash and spend plans and fresh moves are being made to try and repair the damage.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO