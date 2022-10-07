William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO