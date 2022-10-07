ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS News

Guitarist Billy Strings, the "future of bluegrass"

William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.
Popculture

Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80

Jody Miller, the Grammy Award-winning country artist known for her hits in the 1960s and '70s that began with the crossover single "Queen of the House," has died. Miller passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 80.
Stereogum

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time

A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
France 24

Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
Kerrang

In Flames, Anthrax and more added to Bloodstock 2023

After making their first 2023 announcement at this year’s massive fest, Bloodstock have now just announced their second wave of bands…. Nine new acts have been added to the bill: at various times and days across the weekend, In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura and Ugly Kid Joe will all be performing on the Ronnie James Did main stage, while the Sophie Lancaster big top stage will host Whitechapel, Nonpoint, Trollfest, Biohazard and Church Of The Cosmic Skull.
wdfxfox34.com

Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?

Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

