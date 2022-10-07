Read full article on original website
Guitarist Billy Strings, the "future of bluegrass"
William Apostol knew from a tender age that he wanted to play bluegrass. Growing up in a Michigan trailer park, he learned to play guitar from his stepfather, and briefly played heavy metal. But today, as Billy Strings, he's been dubbed the "future of bluegrass," thanks to his Grammy Award-winning album "Home." Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with the musician about his inspirations; his upcoming album "Me and Dad"; and how – after years of reflecting on the past – he's now looking ahead in his music.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
Popculture
Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80
Jody Miller, the Grammy Award-winning country artist known for her hits in the 1960s and '70s that began with the crossover single "Queen of the House," has died. Miller passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 80.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time
A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Yes, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson are still talking smack about each other
Dave Mustaine denies David Ellefson was a “founding member” of Megadeth, while Ellefson responds: “If you don’t have my back, fuck it”
guitar.com
Fender’s American Vintage II range promises vintage-correct guitars without the vintage price tags
After a couple of rumours, Fender’s new American Vintage II range is officially here. The range of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, Precision Basses and Jazz Basses promise as-new vintage specifications without the price tag of a real vintage Fender. The 12-guitar range spans classic Fender models from the 50s, 60s...
CARS・
Queensryche's new album finds them trudging where they once soared
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
IN THIS ARTICLE
France 24
Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
Kerrang
In Flames, Anthrax and more added to Bloodstock 2023
After making their first 2023 announcement at this year’s massive fest, Bloodstock have now just announced their second wave of bands…. Nine new acts have been added to the bill: at various times and days across the weekend, In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura and Ugly Kid Joe will all be performing on the Ronnie James Did main stage, while the Sophie Lancaster big top stage will host Whitechapel, Nonpoint, Trollfest, Biohazard and Church Of The Cosmic Skull.
wdfxfox34.com
Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
95.5 KLAQ
