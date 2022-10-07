Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Transforming the back office: AI-enabled technology” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream Technologies in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
AI-based reconciliations technology can play a transformative role in helping banks process an ever-growing number of transactions – even in complex areas, such as exceptions management, says SmartStream’s CEO Haytham Kaddoura. A vast amount of data currently flows around financial institutions. Transaction volumes have ballooned, a trend that...
ffnews.com
Blackbullion Raises £2.5m to Accelerate Student Financial Wellbeing and Tackle Cost-of-living Crisis
Financial wellbeing platform Blackbullion has today announced a £2.5m investment round to accelerate financial wellbeing for students during the cost-of-living crisis. The new funding round will scale the platform’s growth, driving Blackbullion’s mission to simplify the complex world of finance for young people, while connecting them with scholarships and additional funds while they study. The oversubscribed round was led by Calyx Venture Fund with existing investors including Lord Stanley Fink and MPA Education, also participating; Blackbullion is the first investment for MPA’s second fund.
ffnews.com
BCB Group’s New DeFi Yield Product Offers Investors Attractive Returns Within a Safe Structure
BCB Group – a leading provider of business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy, announces the launch of its latest new investment strategy – DeFi Yield – and appoints Re7 Capital as the fund manager for this strategy. Earlier this year, BCB Group successfully...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
Broadridge Teams with MX to Power Data Aggregation and Financial Wellness Solution
To provide financial advisors with an innovative holistic view into all aspects of an investor’s financial journey, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with open finance leader MX to utilize the company’s financial data aggregation and personalized financial management automation solutions. This is another example of providing wealth management firms with value-driving, differentiating point solutions to optimize advisor productivity and insights for client growth and transformation.
ffnews.com
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence
Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
ffnews.com
Bybit Users to Make the Most of Their Capital With New Loans
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, today launched its Crypto Loans service, which provides the platform’s 10 million users access to collateralized loans allowing them the freedom to manage their own capital efficiency. Bybit’s Crypto Loans allow users to access liquidity without needing to sell their...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Names Primary Casualty Leader for North America Construction Insurance Business
AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael McKinley to lead Construction Primary Casualty Insurance business in North America. According to Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL’s Construction insurance business, “Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Fluro Secures £200m to Fund New Lending
Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.
ffnews.com
Carlton James Diversified Alpha Fund invests in AiDock
The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession-resistant portfolios and venture debt, is proud to announce its flagship fund has completed an equity investment into the innovation-driven Israeli founded Company, AiDock. The AiDock story began in 2017 when CEO and Co-Founder Eddie Galantzan observed a customs brokerage...
ffnews.com
Broadridge Launches New Proxy Voting in Austria via Direct Market Solutions
Further extending its innovation program to support the highest standards of corporate governance in local and global markets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the successful live running of its “market golden copy” event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for banks, brokers and wealth managers in Austria.
ffnews.com
Natasha Brazeau – Eleva Finance – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas 2022 we caught up with Natasha Brazeau, CEO and Founder of Eleva Finance, a company that specialises in providing financial insurance solutions. Brazeau discusses Eleva Finance’s strategic partnership with thinktum and explains the importance of creating a personalised customer journey.
ffnews.com
An Introduction to Stake – Matthew Leibowitz – Stake
Matthew Leibowitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Stake sits down with Douglas Mackenzie in the FF News studio and gives us an introduction to Stake as a business. Stake started in Australia after Matthew realised that there was a massive opportunity for people outside of the US to invest in the US stock market, due to the high barriers to entry for international investors.
ffnews.com
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
Stimulus Update: Due to IRS Error, $3.7 Billion in Child Tax Credit Payments Still Owed
Given the number of checks the IRS was tasked with sending, it's no surprise that some never made it to the intended recipients.
ffnews.com
Airwallex sustains $5.5 bn valuation with $100 m Series E extension
Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, today announced that it recently closed its Series E extension (“Series E2”) with the same US$5.5 billion valuation, and secured more funds from existing investors Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent. HostPlus, an Australian industry superannuation fund, as well as a leading North American pension fund also participated in this round. With an additional US$100 million, Airwallex’s total funding increased to more than US$900 million to propel the company’s global growth trajectory.
ffnews.com
CUBE (RegTech Firm) Announces Bregal Milestone Investment to Power Geo Expansion and Product Development
CUBE Global (“CUBE”), a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (“ARI”), today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”), a leading technology growth capital firm with c. €1.2 billion of capital raised dedicated to investments in high-growth, market defining technology companies.
ffnews.com
Beazley Announces Partnership with Certua on Embedded Insurance
Certua is excited to announce its partnership with Beazley to provide embedded specialist insurance for small scheme and programme business. Specialist insurer Beazley will use Certua’s Embedded Insurance platform to enable small scheme opportunities to be underwritten in an efficient and cost-effective way, for both brokers and insureds. The...
ffnews.com
Tim Hardcastle – INSTANDA – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Tim Hardcastle, the CEO and Co-Founder of SaaS provider INSTANDA, at ITC Vegas, to talk about how to survive in this current insurance climate. The company, which provides carriers and MGAs with the ability to create and scale insurance products, has survived the hostile blows of the pandemic and insurtech valuation collapse.
ffnews.com
Traditional and challenger banks not aligning with global sustainability standards despite high representation at board level
A research report published today shows although challenger and traditional banks have increased sustainability representation at board level, they are underperforming in aligning with global environmental standards due to a lack of regulation and enforcement. The research of 150 UK banking executives, commissioned by Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler,...
Comments / 0