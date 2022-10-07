ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wisr680.com

Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend

The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Seneca Valley Readying For Homecoming

Seneca Valley is getting ready for Homecoming festivities later this week. A Homecoming Carnival will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at the district’s secondary campus with food booths and game booths. The Homecoming Parade then gets underway at 7 p.m. with the Raider Marching Band, local fire trucks, and...
SENECA, PA
wisr680.com

Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session

Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Concordia Offering Grief Support Groups

Those who are experiencing the loss of someone close to them are invited to attend a gathering in Cabot later this week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free 90 minute Grief Support Groups beginning at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through November 16th at the Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments. This...
CABOT, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
Butler, PA
Crime & Safety
wisr680.com

Construction Work Still Ongoing At Senior High

As the school year continues for students, faculty, and staff, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects is ongoing. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85

The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies

The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Mastriano Schedules Stop In Butler

The Republican candidate for governor is making a stop in Butler this week. State Senator Doug Mastriano will be at the Butler Airport Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. According to his website, he will be speaking in Hangar C3 at the airport in Penn Township. Registration is necessary and can...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Women Shaping Our Region Panel Happening This Week

A notable panel of women in the region will be meeting in Cranberry Township later this week to discuss the role women play in the county. It’s the third annual “Women Shaping Our Region” this Thursday at the Regional Learning Alliance. The panel consists of seven women in executive and leadership positions in the regions, including U.S. District Judge Maryilyn Horan.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

Gas Prices Jump After OPEC Decision

Gas prices jumped up both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a dime over the past week to reach $4.01 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation

A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
SAXONBURG, PA
wisr680.com

Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry

The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

SRU’s Hall receives state honor/KC wins MNF match-up with rival Raiders

Slippery Rock University’s Juwon Hall was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Special Teams Player of the Week Monday. Hall compiled 154 all-purpose yards in The Rock’s 31-17 win over Mercyhurst Saturday. He ran the opening kick-off of the game 97-yards for a touchdown, and later caught a receiving touchdown. Slippery Rock will host Gannon this Saturday at 1pm. The Rock enters the game 5-1. Gannon is also 5-1, but are 3-0 in PSAC-West play at tied for first place with IUP.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

