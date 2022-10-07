Read full article on original website
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — The French government has moved to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike. France’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne on Wednesday asked prefects to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly. The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year,...
EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?
LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to "long-term success." Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country's financial stability.
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site monitors from the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog reported the last remaining outside line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later. The war-related interruption nonetheless highlighted “how precarious the situation is” at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The nuclear scare came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s 7 1/2-month invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested over an explosion on a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The Ukrainian president’s office said strikes Moscow ordered in retaliation for the bridge attack killed at least 14 people died and wounded 34 in the last day. Western officials meeting in Brussels discussed their plans to maintain winter weapon and aid deliveries to Ukraine.
