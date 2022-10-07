Read full article on original website
Related
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
hot1047.com
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2 Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Minnesota, Iowa, SD Towns Make List Of ‘Coziest Small Towns’
A new study out says these cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota made the list of the 'Best Coziest Small Towns In America'. Cozy is defined as “giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation.”. Mydatingadviser.com put together the list of the "Best 170 Coziest Small Towns In...
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is This a Mountain Lion That Was Just Spotted in Southern Iowa?
Someone just spotted a big putty tat in southern Iowa. There's a big disagreement on what animal this really is though. Is it a mountain lion or just a really big cat who's trying to find his/her way back home?. @1stpersonhunter #bowhunting #hunting #deerhunting #deerseason2022 #mountainlion #spooky #iowa #bigbucks ♬...
KIMT
Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gas Prices Rise in Iowa
(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KIMT
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Iowans should reject firearms ballot measure. Every time a mass shooting happens in America, people wring their hands — or pound their fists — and say, “Something should be done about this.” And then nothing changes. Iowans will find...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
Comments / 0