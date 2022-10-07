ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
104.5 KDAT

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KICK AM 1530

Is This a Mountain Lion That Was Just Spotted in Southern Iowa?

Someone just spotted a big putty tat in southern Iowa. There's a big disagreement on what animal this really is though. Is it a mountain lion or just a really big cat who's trying to find his/her way back home?. @1stpersonhunter #bowhunting #hunting #deerhunting #deerseason2022 #mountainlion #spooky #iowa #bigbucks ♬...
KIMT

Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise in Iowa

(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KIMT

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Iowans should reject firearms ballot measure. Every time a mass shooting happens in America, people wring their hands — or pound their fists — and say, “Something should be done about this.” And then nothing changes. Iowans will find...
K92.3

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
