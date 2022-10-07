ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Partnership to hold 'Frightful Flicks' movie series

By CBS Baltimore Staff
It's officially Halloween season and the downtown partnership of Baltimore is helping you get in the spirit.

They're hosting "Frightful Flicks," showing a series of spooky movies in "Center Plaza" on North Charles Street.

The first movie will be "Get Out" on October 19,followed by "Beetlejuice" on the 20th and Hocus Pocus" on the 21st and "The Addams Family" animated movie on the 22nd.

The movies begin at 7 p.m. each night.

It's free to attend.

There will be vendors offering popcorn and cotton candy, as well as beer and wine.

