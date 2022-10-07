ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Belichick: Mac Jones much closer to playing than he was last week

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5 01:46

BOSTON -- The Mac Jones injury status remains a bit of a mystery, though Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did shine some light on the matter on Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters at Gillette Stadium, Belichick provided an update on his injured QB.

"Yeah, for sure," Belichick replied when asked if Jones has improved. "He's a lot closer than he was last Friday. We'll see how it goes."

A week ago, Jones was a surprise attendee at Friday's practice, just five days after suffering what was reported to be a severe high ankle sprain against the Ravens. Though Jones attended practice, he did not participate, and he was ruled out for last weekend's game in Green Bay,

This week, Jones has been present and participating in practice, albeit in a limited capacity. While he hasn't looked physically ready to play an NFL football game during the brief window of practice that's open to the media, Belichick's positive updates might indicate that the injury is indeed not a long-term situation.

Yet with Brian Hoyer being placed on injured reserve on Thursday, the signs are pointing toward rookie Bailey Zappe getting his first career start on Sunday against the Lions. Belichick was careful to not say too much about the progress Zappe has made this week under the unique circumstances.

"Well, as you said, he's gotten a lot more snaps [at practice], which is always a good thing for a quarterback, and timing, and communication," Belichick said. "So, definitely making progress. A little more experience and more opportunity. I mean, I couldn't put a percentage on it."

Jones has been a limited participant this week at practice, and his official game status will be made on Friday afternoon. For now, he's progressing. It may not mean he'll be back on the field Sunday at Gillette, but Belichick's update will certainly keep alive the possibility that Jones will be back on the job next week in Cleveland.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

