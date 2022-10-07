ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (. Denmark. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet...
InsuranceNewsNet

Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
InsuranceNewsNet

At a Glance: Summary of Ian Insured Loss Estimates

Over the course of the last two weeks, Carrier Management and Insurance Journal have been reporting on estimates of insured losses from Hurricane Ian. Ian Insured Loss Estimates Rise: New High Over $60 B Hurricane Ian Losses Up to $47 B in Florida, Sinking More Insurers, CoreLogic Calculates. Ian Insured Loss Estimates Rise: New High Over $60 B KCC Estimates Near…
InsuranceNewsNet

Straight Life Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : Allianz, AXA, Metlife, AIA: Straight Life Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Straight Life Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Straight Life Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Outlook Corporation Partners with Applied Underwriters to Introduce Album Life Assurance

- Health Outlook will use its proprietary health prediction algorithms across the healthcare ecosystem to enhance life insurance products, pricing and delivery at a newly formed insurance underwriter - NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Health Outlook Corporation. , a health prediction company using modern proteomics to better predict health events and...
InsuranceNewsNet

Chubb, USI Insurance Join Family Enterprise USA as New Sponsors Supporting Family Businesses

EINPresswire.com/ -- Two major insurance companies focused on wealth management and family businesses,. Chubb (NYSE: CB), the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and the leading commercial lines insurer in the. U.S. , provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance,...
InsuranceNewsNet

FinTech Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Bankers Insurance, Protean Risk, Cover Genius: Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. FinTech Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross...
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Announces Three-Year Partnership with The St. James, Becomes Gold Sponsor of The St. James Corporate Games

As the official insurance broker and consultant of this athletic powerhouse, NFP will elevate community well-being and impact across greater. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a new three-year partnership with. , a premier performance, wellness and entertainment...
InsuranceNewsNet

Individual Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Allstate Insurance, Ping an Insurance, Bright Health

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Individual Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Heart Disease Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Heart Disease Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

New Risk Management Findings from Prince Sultan University Described (Does the Adaptive Market Hypothesis Reconcile the Behavioral Finance and the Efficient Market Hypothesis?): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aims to test the adaptive market hypothesis by using the myopic behavior of investors as a new proxy.”. The news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868,
InsuranceNewsNet

Capital Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud for Enhanced Data and Analytics, and to Increase Digital Engagement for Business Growth

MONTEREY, Calif. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer in the western. , and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CIG selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, and quickly adapt to changing market demands.
InsuranceNewsNet

Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry’s First Geolocation Solution for Commercial and Residential Risk Assessment

BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many insurers and reinsurers face challenges when assessing property risks for multiple buildings and units that share a common address. To solve this problem and simplify underwriting and portfolio management processes,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has introduced...
InsuranceNewsNet

Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers

BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.
