Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Marion Stone, 86; service October 17
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey....
carolinacoastonline.com
William Corbett, 77; service October 13
Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Willis, 80; service October 12
Charles Manly Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 12th, at Vergie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island, presided by Bishop James Morris. Charles Manly was born to Mary Frances Lewis and Louie...
carolinacoastonline.com
John Kirby Jr., 74; service October 16
John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hyman, 68; service October 14
Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles (Chuck) Dorn Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mullet Festival returns to Swansboro; annual celebration gives sense of community, friendship
SWANSBORO - Like fish returning to their natal waterways, thousands of locals and visitors alike flooded the streets of Swansboro over the weekend in celebration of the 68th annual Mullet Festival. Billed as the Crystal Coast's oldest festival, the occasion celebrates the completion of the town's bridge over the White...
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Peter Lamm, 73; service October 11
Peter Charles Lamm, 73, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW, 246 VFW Rd, Swansboro, NC...
carolinacoastonline.com
Maritime museum education curator donates state’s largest Scotch bonnet to Hammocks Beach State Park
BEAUFORT — The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort is known for an extensive collection that highlights the many types of shells that are found along our coastline. But it’s a shell in the personal collection of the museum’s education curator that is particularly notable. The North...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support public schools
I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest
- Approximately 50 dogs and their owners took part in Morehead City's Barktober Fest held Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Rotary Dog Park at 2203 Mayberry Loop Road. GALLERY: Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest. The free festival included a dog walk and pet resources such as the Carteret County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
McClenny named new assistant superintendent
BEAUFORT - Carteret County Public Schools announced Monday that Jody McClenny, the school system’s current chief academic officer, has been named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her new position will start Nov. 1. The announcement comes in the wake of transitions in the school system’s leadership after Superintendent...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gingerbread Festival to benefit SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House; sponsors, entries sought
— The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Crystal Coast Hospice House (CCHH) Gingerbread Festival will return Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11 to the Crystal Coast Civic Center, and organizers are seeking sponsors and entries for the competition. The Gingerbread Festival, an annual benefit for SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Early voting for Nov. 8 general election starts Thursday, Oct. 20
BEAUFORT — Early voting for the 2022 county and statewide general election will begin Thursday, Oct. 20 and will end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Carteret County Board of Elections. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.
carolinacoastonline.com
Over 300 affordable housing units coming to Beaufort
BEAUFORT - As the cost of living continues to increase year after year, the need for affordable rental housing is quickly becoming a critical problem across many towns and cities across the nation. To help combat this issue locally, the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) announced during a commissioners' meeting on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Students get living history lesson
BEAUFORT — From splitting wood to preserving food, fourth-graders from Havelock Elementary School learned Tuesday that children had it rough in Colonial days. “There were no refrigerators or freezers back then. There were no grocery stores. People had to make and preserve their own food,” Beaufort Historical Association volunteer Sylvia Timmons told the students as she talked about methods early county residents used to prepare food for the winter.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs ordinance amendment to allow limited development of townhomes
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment that allows limited development of townhomes in the R-10M zoning district. The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The town planning board...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret commissioners unanimously approve stormwater improvements
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development. The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gizzi sentenced to maximum of over 25 years following guilty verdicts related to death of grandmother
NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that James Christopher Gizzi, 20, was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. to a maximum prison sentence of 25 years in Craven County Superior Court today. A Craven County jury...
Comments / 0