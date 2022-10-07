ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Marion Stone, 86; service October 17

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey....
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Corbett, 77; service October 13

Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Willis, 80; service October 12

Charles Manly Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 12th, at Vergie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island, presided by Bishop James Morris. Charles Manly was born to Mary Frances Lewis and Louie...
WILLISTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Kirby Jr., 74; service October 16

John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Hyman, 68; service October 14

Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete

Charles (Chuck) Dorn Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Peter Lamm, 73; service October 11

Peter Charles Lamm, 73, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW, 246 VFW Rd, Swansboro, NC...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support public schools

I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest

- Approximately 50 dogs and their owners took part in Morehead City's Barktober Fest held Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Rotary Dog Park at 2203 Mayberry Loop Road. GALLERY: Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest. The free festival included a dog walk and pet resources such as the Carteret County...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

McClenny named new assistant superintendent

BEAUFORT - Carteret County Public Schools announced Monday that Jody McClenny, the school system’s current chief academic officer, has been named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her new position will start Nov. 1. The announcement comes in the wake of transitions in the school system’s leadership after Superintendent...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Early voting for Nov. 8 general election starts Thursday, Oct. 20

BEAUFORT — Early voting for the 2022 county and statewide general election will begin Thursday, Oct. 20 and will end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Carteret County Board of Elections. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Over 300 affordable housing units coming to Beaufort

BEAUFORT - As the cost of living continues to increase year after year, the need for affordable rental housing is quickly becoming a critical problem across many towns and cities across the nation. To help combat this issue locally, the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) announced during a commissioners' meeting on...
BEAUFORT, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Students get living history lesson

BEAUFORT — From splitting wood to preserving food, fourth-graders from Havelock Elementary School learned Tuesday that children had it rough in Colonial days. “There were no refrigerators or freezers back then. There were no grocery stores. People had to make and preserve their own food,” Beaufort Historical Association volunteer Sylvia Timmons told the students as she talked about methods early county residents used to prepare food for the winter.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret commissioners unanimously approve stormwater improvements

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development. The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting...
CAPE CARTERET, NC

